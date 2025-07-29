Enviri's 2024 ESG Report Highlights Sustainable Innovation

Company divisions recycled or reused over 16 million metric tons of waste

Clean Earth recycled or reused 91% of all specialty waste materials processed

Harsco Environmental recycled 268K metric tons of slag for use in an eco-friendly soil amendment



PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today unveiled its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights the Company’s ongoing progress toward a greener future, driven by its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

“At the heart of these efforts are Enviri’s Core Values, which continue to guide the Company’s actions and drive its achievements globally,” said Enviri’s Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “Our values are integral to our business system, and this year, we’ve embedded them into the framework of our ESG goals. I’m proud to share this report, which outlines the progress we’ve made and the innovative solutions that continue to drive a sustainable future.”

Additional Report Highlights

Enviri’s six core values form the foundation of its ESG strategy, guiding the approach to meeting heightened stakeholder expectations for environmental responsibility, sustainability, and innovation. These values direct Enviri’s efforts to create lasting value and drive meaningful progress in areas like waste reduction, carbon emissions, and climate resilience.

Be Environmental:

Driven to make the world cleaner and greener, Enviri’s Clean Earth division reused 85 million gallons of wastewater and recycled nearly 500 metric tons of solar panels in 2024. The Company continues to invest in environmental management systems to improve resource efficiency, reduce emissions, and assess climate risks.

Enviri’s passion for results fuels continuous improvement. The Company’s ambition to reduce the energy and carbon intensity of its operations reinforces its commitment to operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Enviri demonstrates its commitment to putting the customer first by investing in complex logistics chains that help its customers solve their most complex sustainability challenges. In 2024, the Clean Earth division achieved a 99% on-time pickup service rate and expanded its on-site services to more customers.

Safety is a top priority at Enviri. The Company surpassed its goal of a TRIR of 1.0 or less in 2024, a 12% improvement over 2023. This result reflects Enviri’s investment in continuous safety improvements and its commitment to sending employees home safely each day.

Enviri fosters an inclusive workplace, investing in career development and supporting employee resource groups open to all employees to create a culture in which everyone can thrive.

Enviri and its divisions continue to invest in the communities where they operate. In 2024, Harsco Environmental donated 40,000 tons of steel slag to be repurposed as a sustainable asphalt aggregate to improve roads in Latin America.

Enviri’s 2024 ESG Report reflects the Enviri brand and is informed by leading sustainability reporting standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. To read the full report, visit www.enviri.com/sustainability.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com .