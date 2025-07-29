RMS Announces 25% Wisconsin Tax Credit for Investing in Prospective Cure for Diabetes

Madison, Wisconsin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has approved a 25% tax credit for investors in a groundbreaking diabetes cure being developed by Wisconsin-based biotechnology company Regenerative Medical Solutions, Inc. (RMS). This tax incentive encourages visionary investors to join RMS in revolutionizing diabetes treatment with the opportunity to receive an exceptional potential return on their investment.



RMS is pioneering a cure for diabetes by converting human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into islet-like clusters (ILCs). These ILCs will be transplanted to restore insulin production and regulate blood glucose levels, with applications in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. This approach will eliminate reliance on organ donors and the need for heavy immunosuppressive drugs, which often have severe side effects.



CEO Anthony Kolton expressed his excitement about the progress achieved through this initiative by stating, “The development of a working diabetes cure brings genuine hope for all diabetes patients because it represents a life-changing development for everyone with the disease. For Wisconsin investors, this is a chance to impact public health and receive a 25% income tax credit for their support. For every dollar that a Wisconsin investor invests in RMS, the investor will receive 25 cents in the form of a tax credit.”



With millions of people living with diabetes and current solutions like insulin and organ transplantation failing to meet patient needs, RMS’s innovative therapy offers a promising alternative.

RMS invites interested investors to support its mission and play an integral role in bringing this pioneering diabetes cure to market.



Interested investors may contact info@regenmedsolutions.com to learn more about the 25% WEDC tax credit and request a prospectus for investing, or visit the RMS website to learn more: https://www.regenmedsolutions.com/investors/



About Regenerative Medical Solutions



Regenerative Medical Solutions, Inc. (RMS), is a privately held biotechnology company focused on regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy for diabetes. Leveraging over 25 years of research, RMS is pioneering a potential cure for diabetes using human-induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapy. Our groundbreaking approach aims to offer a safe and effective solution for type 1 and type 2 diabetes and eliminates the need for anti-rejection drugs in diabetes treatment. RMS is committed to developing ethical, non-embryonic stem cell therapies to provide a lasting diabetes cure. This innovative biotech company operates in Madison, Wisconsin.



https://thenewsfront.com/rms-announces-25-wisconsin-tax-credit-for-investing-in-prospective-cure-for-diabetes/