Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings, Announces Retirement of Subordinated Debt and Declares Third Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $6.0 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $1.1 million, or 22.10%, compared to net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Compared to the same quarter a year ago, net income increased by $677 thousand, or 12.71%, from $5.3 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased from the linked and prior year quarters by $744 thousand and $2.7 million, respectively.

“The Company delivered solid second quarter results, driven by continued net interest margin expansion and steady balance sheet growth,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “Our net interest margin at the end of June was 4.43%, an increase of 14 basis points from the linked quarter and 41 basis points higher than the same quarter a year ago. The average yield on earning assets grew 13 basis points during the second quarter from 6.07% to 6.20%, while the Bank’s cost of funds increased 1 basis point from 1.97% to 1.98% during the same period. While we experienced significant payoffs during the quarter, our loan portfolio expanded by $16.0 million, or 1.41% for the quarter, an annualized growth rate of approximately 5.7%. Deposits increased by $24.8 million, or 1.91% for the quarter, which equates to an annualized growth rate of roughly 7.8%. As previously communicated, it was our intention to pay off the Company’s remaining subordinated debt as soon as the opportunity became available. We’re pleased to report that on July 22, 2025, we retired the full $15.0 million. This will result in significant interest expense savings for the Company going forward.”

The Bank’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.28% for June 30, 2025, as compared to 1.30% for March 31, 2025, and 1.30% for June 30, 2024. The Bank’s adversely classified index increased during the quarter from 4.66% as of March 31, 2025, to 9.51% as of June 30, 2025. The quarterly change was concentrated in one loan relationship. Overall, classified assets levels remain below historical trends.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio improved to 50.97% for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, from 57.97% at March 31, 2025 and 58.36% at June 30, 2024. Noninterest expense declined by $287,000, or 3.00%, compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This decrease was driven by lower salary and benefits costs, along with several routine operating expenses coming in below budget. Provision for income taxes increased $407 thousand, or 27.58%, as a result of higher pre-tax income.

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 2.53% during the quarter to $203 million as of June 30, 2025, and up 8.97%, or $16.7 million, from June 30, 2024. The tangible book value of the Company grew to $18.06 as of June 30, 2025, from $17.66 as of March 31, 2025, and was up 9.26% from $16.53 as of June 30, 2024. On July 17, 2025, the board of directors approved a third quarter dividend of $0.12 per share payable on or about September 15, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025.

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
 Consolidating Balance Sheet
               
               
  June 30, March 31,     June 30,    
   2025   2025  Change % Change  2024  Change % Change
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)      (Unaudited)     
ASSETS              
               
Cash and due from banks $106,289,134  $92,342,678  $13,946,456  15.10% $43,688,884  $62,600,250  143.29%
Federal funds sold  24,863,860   15,606,716   9,257,144  59.32%  14,624,710   10,239,150  70.01%
Total cash and cash equivalents  131,152,994   107,949,394   23,203,600  21.49%  58,313,594   72,839,400  124.91%
               
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks  100,000   100,000   --  0.00%  100,000   --  0.00%
Securities available for sale, at fair value  9,805,608   9,414,147   391,461  4.16%  7,669,642   2,135,966  0.00%
Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve)  205,814,736   208,561,077   (2,746,341) -1.32%  227,532,821   (21,718,085) -9.55%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost  1,084,200   1,084,200   --  0.00%  1,027,800   56,400  5.49%
Loans, net of unearned income  1,155,735,771   1,139,719,828   16,015,943  1.41%  1,081,790,223   73,945,548  6.84%
Less-allowance for credit losses  (14,816,647)  (14,829,709)  13,062  -0.09%  (14,109,191)  (707,456) 5.01%
Loans, net  1,140,919,124   1,124,890,119   16,029,005  1.42%  1,067,681,032   73,238,092  6.86%
             -   
Bank premises and equipment, net  14,720,155   14,844,597   (124,442) -0.84%  13,051,972   1,668,183  12.78%
ROU assets for operating lease, net  601,700   692,339   (90,639) -13.09%  945,268   (343,568) -36.35%
Goodwill  9,361,704   9,361,704   --  0.00%  9,361,704   --  0.00%
Intangible assets, net  1,167,611   1,253,288   (85,677) -6.84%  1,508,214   (340,603) -22.58%
Other real estate and foreclosed assets  3,300   15,503   (12,203) -78.71%  43,408   (40,108) -92.40%
Accrued interest receivable  6,760,207   6,369,932   390,275  6.13%  6,421,999   338,208  5.27%
Cash surrender value of life insurance  15,340,444   15,233,512   106,932  0.70%  14,915,967   424,477  2.85%
Other assets  17,574,139   21,726,495   (4,152,356) -19.11%  21,721,225   (4,147,086) -19.09%
Total Assets $1,554,405,922  $1,521,496,307  $32,909,615  2.16% $1,430,294,646   124,111,276  8.68%
               
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
               
Deposits:              
Non-interest bearing $346,323,393  $330,414,834  $15,908,559  4.81% $298,997,994   47,325,399  15.83%
Interest bearing  972,826,660   963,948,287   8,878,373  0.92%  914,360,430   58,466,230  6.39%
   1,319,150,053   1,294,363,121   24,786,932  1.91%  1,213,358,424   105,791,629  8.72%
               
Other borrowed funds  19,039,839   19,029,606   10,233  0.05%  18,998,904   40,935  0.22%
Lease liability for operating lease  601,700   692,339   (90,639) -13.09%  945,268   (343,568) -36.35%
Accrued interest payable  3,331,983   2,778,669   553,314  19.91%  1,730,280   1,601,703  92.57%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  9,362,044   6,726,119   2,635,925  39.19%  9,038,821   323,223  3.58%
             -   
Total liabilities  1,351,485,619   1,323,589,854   27,895,765  2.11%  1,244,071,697   107,413,922  8.63%
               
Shareholders' Equity:              
Common stock  10,754,034   10,701,756   52,278  0.49%  10,688,223   65,811  0.62%
Paid in capital surplus  35,876,904   35,307,009   569,895  1.61%  34,729,351   1,147,553  3.30%
Retained earnings  147,779,527   149,055,224   (1,275,697) -0.86%  132,061,494   15,718,033  11.90%
Current year earnings  10,912,007   4,913,056   5,998,951  122.10%  10,213,197   698,810  6.84%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  1,153,839   1,289,137   (135,298) -10.50%  1,648,392   (494,553) -30.00%
Treasury Stock, at cost 83,142  (3,556,008)  (3,359,729)  (196,279) 5.84%  (3,117,708)  (438,300) 14.06%
Total shareholders' equity  202,920,303   197,906,453   5,013,850  2.53%  186,222,949   16,697,354  8.97%
               
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,554,405,922  $1,521,496,307   32,909,615  2.16% $1,430,294,646   124,111,276  8.68%
               


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
Consolidating Statement of Income
for the Three Months Ended
               
               
  June 30, March 31,     June 30,    
   2025  2025 Change % Change  2024 Change % Change
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)      (Unaudited)     
Interest and Dividend Income:              
Interest and fees on loans $20,414,871 $19,338,360 $1,076,511  5.57% $17,879,134 $2,535,737  14.18%
Interest income on securities  1,568,867  1,671,657  (102,790) -6.15%  1,837,396  (268,529) -14.61%
Income on federal funds sold  201,101  534,479  (333,378) -62.37%  156,184  44,917  28.76%
Income on time deposits held in other banks  850,388  605,454  244,934  40.45%  590,205  260,183  44.08%
Other interest and dividend income  19,576  25,413  (5,837) -22.97%  64,639  (45,063) -69.71%
Total interest and dividend income  23,054,803  22,175,363  879,440  3.97%  20,527,558  2,527,245  12.31%
               
Interest Expense:              
Deposits  6,545,646  6,413,065  132,581  2.07%  6,568,679  (23,033) -0.35%
Interest on other borrowed funds  289,514  286,480  3,034  1.06%  389,629  (100,115) -25.69%
Interest on federal funds purchased  --  --  --  0.00%  --  --  0.00%
Total interest expense  6,835,160  6,699,545  135,615  2.02%  6,958,308  (123,148) -1.77%
               
Net interest income before provision for loan losses  16,219,643  15,475,818  743,825  4.81%  13,569,250  2,650,393  19.53%
Less-provision for credit losses  439,040  577,123  (138,083) -23.93%  272,419  166,621  61.16%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  15,780,603  14,898,695  881,908  5.92%  13,296,831  2,483,772  18.68%
               
Noninterest Income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  546,848  540,600  6,248  1.16%  535,847  11,001  2.05%
Other service charges, commisions and fees  384,400  380,482  3,918  1.03%  397,787  (13,387) -3.37%
Gain on sales of premises and equipment  --  --  --  --   141  (141) 0.00%
Increase in CSV of life insurance  106,932  104,750  2,182  2.08%  102,828  4,104  3.99%
Other income  332,498  20,407  312,091  1529.33%  355,155  (22,657) -6.38%
Total noninterest income  1,370,678  1,046,239  324,439  31.01%  1,391,758  (21,080) -1.51%
               
Noninterest Expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits  4,951,680  5,122,152  (170,472) -3.33%  4,650,704  300,976  6.47%
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net  609,642  527,532  82,110  15.56%  536,330  73,312  13.67%
Loss on sales and calls of securities  --  --  --  --   265  (265) -100.00%
Loss on sales of foreclosed assets  1,400  --  --  --   --  1,400  0.00%
Other expenses  3,706,152  3,905,857  (199,705) -5.11%  3,860,188  (154,036) -3.99%
Total noninterest expense  9,268,874  9,555,541  (286,667) -3.00%  9,047,487  221,387  2.45%
               
Income Before Income Taxes  7,882,407  6,389,393  1,493,014  23.37%  5,641,102  2,241,305  39.73%
Provision for income taxes  1,883,456  1,476,337  407,119  27.58%  318,723  1,564,733  490.94%
             -   
Net Income $5,998,951 $4,913,056  1,085,895  22.10% $5,322,379  676,572  12.71%
               
               
Earnings per common share:              
Basic $0.57 $0.46  0.10  21.92% $0.50  0.06  12.74%
Diluted $0.57 $0.46  0.11  22.93% $0.50  0.07  13.09%
               


   Quarter Ending
     
  June 30,March 31,June 30,
   2025  2025  2024 
Dollars in thousand, except per share data (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
     
     
Per Share Data    
Basic Earnings per Common Share $0.57 $0.46 $0.50 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share  0.57  0.46  0.50 
Dividends per Common Share  0.12  0.12  0.092 
Book Value per Common Share  19.05  18.66  17.56 
Tangible Book Value per Common Share  18.06  17.66  16.53 
     
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding  10,608,771  10,593,370  10,611,811 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding  10,650,112  10,606,258  10,605,080 
     
     
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)   
Return on Average Assets  1.71% 1.41% 1.73%
Return on Average Equity  13.33% 11.12% 13.12%
Equity/Assets  12.70% 12.75% 13.18%
Yield on Earning Assets  6.20% 6.07% 5.96%
Cost of Funds  1.98% 1.97% 2.16%
Net Interest Margin  4.43% 4.29% 4.02%
Efficiency Ratio  50.97% 57.90% 58.36%
     
Credit Metrics    
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans  1.28% 1.30% 1.30%
Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital    
plus Allowance for Loan Losses  9.51% 4.66% 6.02%
     
 

            








        

            

                

                    
