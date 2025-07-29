The Profs Tutors Wins at the National Tutoring Awards: Private Tutoring Provider of the Year 2025

London, UK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



London, UK – The Profs Tutors, the UK’s most trusted online tutoring platform, has achieved a win at the 2025 National Tutoring Awards, hosted by The Tutors’ Association. Named ‘Private Tutoring Provider of the Year’, The Profs was recognised for its outstanding academic results, innovative EdTech, and network of elite tutors. The awards were presented at a packed gala dinner on Friday 4th July at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel, attended by over 400 industry professionals — a record turnout for the event.



Thoughts from The Profs Leadership



Richard Evans, Founder of The Profs Tuition, said:



“Being named ‘Private Tutoring Provider of the Year’ is a powerful endorsement of the platform we’ve built over the past decade — one that combines world-class academics, smart technology, and a deep belief in every student’s potential. This award belongs to our extraordinary tutors, our operations team, and above all, to the students whose success drives everything we do.”



He continued: “In today’s competitive education landscape, especially post-18, personalised academic support isn’t optional — it’s essential. From boosting degree outcomes to navigating elite university admissions, The Profs delivers results that change lives. We’re proud to be setting the standard for what high-impact, human-first online education should look like.”



Richard Fitzgerald, Head of Group Marketing at The Profs, commented:



“One of the things that truly sets The Profs apart is our strength in university admissions coaching and post-18 academic support — critical stages where students and their families need both clarity and results. Whether Oxbridge entrance test prep, Russell Group admissions tutoring, postgraduate applications, or subject tutoring at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels; our tutors are helping students succeed at every transition point.



This level of specialisation means that many families come to us initially for school support, at GCSE, IB, or A-Level, but stay with us right through to degree completion and beyond. Our ability to guide students through the entire educational journey – with data-led tuition and tailored mentorship — is what makes our brand not just successful, but trusted.



The Profs winning Private Tutoring Provider of the Year is the result of a lot of hard work and, above all, an unwavering commitment to every student’s success — proof that when data‑driven insight meets human‑centred mentorship, truly transformative learning happens.”



The Profs Tutors Set the Elite Standard in UK Private Tutoring



With over 250,000 hours of online tutoring delivered to more than 12,000 students in 120 countries, The Profs Tuition has become a leading force in the UK’s online education sector. The company consistently achieves exceptional outcomes in university admissions, academic tutoring, resits help, and exams – thanks to the academic quality of tutors. In fact:



99% of students received an offer from their first or second choice university**

95% of undergraduate students improved their grades*

47% achieved First-Class honours after just 20 hours of expert tutoring*

98% of school-aged students met or exceeded predicted grades*

66% of Oxbridge admissions applicants were accepted* — more than triple the UK average

4.9/5 TrustPilot rating, sustained over 8 years — the UK’s highest-rated tutoring provider since 2016



Without a doubt, The Profs’ outcome-driven tutoring has shaped brighter futures for learners worldwide. Its one-to-one nature allows tutors to pinpoint, understand, and address individual student needs with personalised support.



The Profs — Powered by Smart Tech, Driven by Expert Tutors



At the core of The Profs’ success as being named Private Tutoring Provider of the Year, is its AI-powered smart-matching algorithm, which analyses over 10 million data points to connect each student with the tutor best suited to their personality and academic goals.



Equally important is the quality of the tutors themselves. The Profs have an industry-leading tutor selection process, with only 3% of applicants accepted, meaning students learn from the best. The company’s network of tutors covers thousands of niche subjects, from A-Level Physics and Law to Postgraduate Statistics and GMAT prep. This gives learners access to specialist tuition unavailable in most mainstream services.



Learn More or Book a Consultation with The Profs



The Profs provide award-winning solutions for all. Whether you’re a student seeking academic support, a parent navigating university admissions, or an institution looking for online tutoring partnerships, support is available.



Visit: www.theprofs.co.uk | Email: enquiries@theprofs.co.uk | Phone: +44 208 004 7639 | Head Office: The Profs, Sierra Quebec Bravo, Canary Wharf, 77 Marsh Wall, London, E14 9SH, United Kingdom



