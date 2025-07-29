Franklin Electric Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $587.4 million, an increase of 8% to the prior year

Net sales increased across all three segments; 8% in Water Systems, 6% in Energy Systems, and 5% in Distribution

Operating income was $88.1 million, an increase of 11% to the prior year, with operating margin of 15.0%

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.31

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its second quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025.

Second quarter 2025 net sales were $587.4 million compared to second quarter 2024 net sales of $543.3 million. Second quarter 2025 operating income was $88.1 million, compared to second quarter 2024 operating income of $79.1 million. Second quarter 2025 EPS was $1.31, compared to second quarter 2024 EPS of $1.26.

“We delivered strong results during the second quarter, marked by solid execution and continued momentum across our portfolio. Our teams performed exceptionally well, driving record sales in both our Water and Distribution segments, along with record operating income and margin performance in our Energy segment. We also achieved meaningful year-over-year improvement in total company operating margins, reflecting the effectiveness of our pricing and productivity initiatives. We further demonstrated our commitment to disciplined capital allocation by returning capital to shareholders during the quarter through our dividend and share repurchases,” commented Joe Ruzynski, Franklin Electric’s CEO.

“In spite of some market uncertainty, we are entering the second half of the year with a healthy backlog and continued positive order trends, which reinforce our confidence in sustained performance in the remainder of 2025. Our strong channel positioning and operational discipline enable us to adapt quickly to changing market dynamics. We are well positioned to capitalize on end market demand and deliver long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Ruzynski.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $340.8 million in the second quarter, an increase of $25.2 million or 8 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024. Results were driven by the incremental sales impact of recent acquisitions, as well as volume and price realization. These sales increases were partially offset by the negative impact of foreign currency translation. Water Systems operating income in the second quarter of 2025 was $61.8 million. Second quarter 2024 Water Systems operating income was $62.3 million.

Distribution net sales were $200.0 million, an increase of $9.5 million or 5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes. The Distribution segment operating income in the second quarter 2025 was $16.1 million. Second quarter 2024 Distribution operating income was $9.8 million.

Energy Systems net sales were $77.5 million in the second quarter 2025, an increase of $4.4 million or 6 percent compared to the second quarter 2024. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and price realization. Energy Systems operating income in the second quarter of 2025 was $29.1 million. Second quarter 2024 Energy Systems operating income was $26.0 million.

Cash Flow

Net cash flows from operating activities through the first six months of 2025 were $32.0 million versus $35.0 million in the same period in 2024.

2025 Guidance

The Company is maintaining its guidance for full year 2025 sales to be in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion and full year 2025 EPS to be in the range of $3.95 to $4.25. During the third quarter the company expects to terminate its US Pension Plan which will have a non-cash EPS impact of approximately $1.00 per share. This impact is not included in the current guidance.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2024 and America’s Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net sales $ 587,434 $ 543,258 $ 1,042,681 $ 1,004,158 Cost of sales 375,608 343,461 666,952 640,781 Gross profit 211,826 199,797 375,729 363,377 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 123,521 120,648 243,164 236,292 Restructuring expense 164 — 323 — Operating income 88,141 79,149 132,242 127,085 Interest expense (2,805 ) (1,976 ) (4,604 ) (3,424 ) Other income (expense), net (164 ) 184 679 890 Foreign exchange expense, net (4,548 ) (436 ) (5,841 ) (5,316 ) Income before income taxes 80,624 76,921 122,476 119,235 Income tax expense 20,061 17,590 30,539 26,812 Net income $ 60,563 $ 59,331 $ 91,937 $ 92,423 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (423 ) (232 ) (835 ) (365 ) Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 60,140 $ 59,099 $ 91,102 $ 92,058 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.32 $ 1.28 $ 1.99 $ 1.99 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.26 $ 1.97 $ 1.97





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,592 $ 220,540 Receivables (net) 315,250 226,826 Inventories 573,597 483,875 Other current assets 43,001 32,950 Total current assets 1,036,440 964,191 Property, plant, and equipment, net 241,232 223,566 Lease right-of-use assets, net 61,940 62,637 Goodwill and other assets 678,300 570,212 Total assets $ 2,017,912 $ 1,820,606 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 206,878 $ 157,046 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 107,610 139,989 Current lease liability 19,445 18,878 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 270,184 117,814 Total current liabilities 604,117 433,727 Long-term debt 14,511 11,622 Long-term lease liability 42,197 43,304 Deferred income taxes 32,989 10,193 Employee benefit plans 31,524 29,808 Other long-term liabilities 26,001 22,118 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,511 1,224 Total equity 1,265,062 1,268,610 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,017,912 $ 1,820,606





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 91,937 $ 92,423 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,203 27,690 Non-cash lease expense 10,674 10,105 Share-based compensation 7,969 7,015 Other 4,509 4,315 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (61,458 ) (82,828 ) Inventory (49,215 ) (23,982 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,514 13,171 Operating leases (10,513 ) (10,314 ) Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (4,837 ) (3,870 ) Other 1,214 1,278 Net cash flows from operating activities 31,997 35,003 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (18,415 ) (19,445 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 727 418 Acquisitions and investments (109,687 ) (1,151 ) Other investing activities 54 21 Net cash flows from investing activities (127,321 ) (20,157 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt 134,850 29,183 Payment of debt issuance costs (974 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,954 4,302 Purchases of common stock (129,321 ) (47,895 ) Dividends paid (25,321 ) (23,980 ) Deferred payments for acquisitions (4,300 ) (348 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (22,112 ) (38,738 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,488 (2,967 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (115,948 ) (26,859 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 220,540 84,963 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 104,592 $ 58,104

Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

Net Sales United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Energy Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q2 2024 $193.6 $41.8 $56.0 $24.2 $315.6 $73.1 $190.5 ($35.9 ) $543.3 Q2 2025 $203.8 $52.8 $55.7 $28.5 $340.8 $77.5 $200.0 ($30.9 ) $587.4 Change $10.2 $11.0 ($0.3 ) $4.3 $25.2 $4.4 $9.5 $5.0 $44.1 % Change 5 % 26 % -1 % 18 % 8 % 6 % 5 % 8 % Foreign currency translation, net * ($0.2 ) ($2.1 ) $1.2 ($0.3 ) ($1.4 ) $0.0 $0.0 ($1.4 ) % Change 0 % -5 % 2 % -1 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Acquisitions $1.4 $11.5 $0.0 $2.4 $15.3 $0.0 $0.0 $15.3 % Change 1 % 28 % 0 % 10 % 5 % 0 % 0 % 3 % Volume/Price $9.0 $1.6 ($1.5 ) $2.2 $11.3 $4.4 $9.5 $5.0 $30.2 % Change 5 % 4 % -3 % 9 % 4 % 6 % 5 % -14 % 6 %

*The Company has presented local currency price increases used to offset currency devaluation in the Argentina and Turkey highly inflationary economies within the foreign currency translation, net row above.

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary