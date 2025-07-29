FluidCloud Emerges from Stealth with $8.1 Million to Unlock the Cloud

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluidCloud , the pioneer in portable cloud infrastructure, launched today with $8.1 million in seed funding led by Unusual Ventures with participation from U First Capital. FluidCloud is introducing the first platform designed to help enterprises break free from vendor lock-in with infrastructure that’s portable in minutes, fully visible and resilient by design.

Most enterprises today find themselves unintentionally tied to a single cloud provider. Despite best efforts to prioritize agility and innovation, teams often become dependent on proprietary architectures and tools that make switching providers slow, expensive and technically complex. Even when organizations do migrate, they often find themselves locked into the next cloud in line, trading one walled garden for another. Until now, there’s been no easy clone button. Achieving synchronized, cross-cloud replication has remained elusive.

"Customers don't want to accept the risk of a multi-region outage at a single vendor taking mission-critical services offline. Vendor resiliency must be built-in," said Ashish Suri, Global Head of Cyber GRC & Enterprise Risk, Atlassian.

FluidCloud was engineered to solve one of cloud computing’s biggest constraints: infrastructure lock-in. The FluidCloud Platform reverse engineers existing environments into a standard infrastructure definition—enabling seamless cloning, migration and remapping across heterogeneous cloud ecosystems. Rooted in Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) principles and backed by multiple patents, FluidCloud transforms infrastructure into a strategic, portable asset—making portability, resiliency and unified governance the default state.

“We believe that multi‑cloud isn’t just possible—it’s essential. Businesses deserve the freedom to choose the best vendor for each workload, tailored to their governance, performance, innovation and cost needs,” said Sharad Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder, FluidCloud. “We built FluidCloud to help teams move fast, build smart and negotiate from a position of strength. Innovation starts with freeing your infrastructure.”

Key FluidCloud Features

Lightning-Fast Portability: Built-in infrastructure mapping and automation enables fast movement of workloads across regions, accounts and cloud providers.

Resiliency-by-Default: Native infrastructure redundancy ensures teams can instantly spin up backup environments when outages strike.

Unified Governance: AI-powered cloud governance provides a real-time view of compliance posture, usage, drift detection, cost efficiency and best practices across cloud environments.



"Cloud lock-in has been the nemesis for enterprises since the start of cloud, and they have not been able to easily and successfully migrate to other cloud platforms, making cloud lock-in practically a new emerging form of technical debt,” said Holger Mueller, Principal Analyst and VP, Constellation Research. “It's good to see this challenge now being tackled by FluidCloud. By emerging from stealth with working software already in the hands of early customers, FluidCloud is positioned to give enterprises the freedom to innovate across whichever clouds best meet their needs."

“This has transformed our approach to cloud portability—cutting migration effort and resource needs by 90%,” said Amit Rai, Vice President and GM of AI and Enterprise Cloud, Vultr. “This empowers our customers with the freedom to innovate across their preferred platforms.”

"Game-changing," said Jeffery Gregor, General Manager, OVHcloud US. "What once took months of planning can now be done in minutes. Build your migration strategy with infrastructure-as-code to instantly migrate and unlock the full benefits of OVHcloud—including zero charges for ingress or egress bandwidth on compute instances."

"The world class founders of FluidCloud are bringing AI to a problem engineering leaders have been desperate to solve for years; true infrastructure portability that doesn’t require a year of professional services,” said John Vrionis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Unusual Ventures. “Their early customers are reaping the cost and performance benefits that are only accessible when developers have the instant flexibility to innovate wherever they want."

FluidCloud is purpose-built for enterprise IT leaders navigating sprawling, hybrid environments across AWS, Azure, GCP, VMware, and beyond. By abstracting away the cloud-specific complexity, FluidCloud helps CIOs, heads of infrastructure, and cloud strategy leaders execute with greater agility, while giving ISVs, consulting partners and service providers new ways to scale and differentiate.

To join the early access program or request a demo, visit fluidcloud.com .

About FluidCloud

FluidCloud is redefining what’s possible in multi-cloud infrastructure. Designed for Infrastructure and DevOps teams, the FluidCloud Platform is the first solution to let you clone, migrate, restore, and optimize infrastructure across clouds in minutes. FluidCloud empowers organizations to run workloads wherever it makes the most sense—without cloud provider lock-in. Built on Infrastructure as Code and cloud-native orchestration, FluidCloud leverages Cloud Cloning™ technology to deliver full visibility, automation, and resilience in complex multi-cloud environments. With FluidCloud, businesses adapt as priorities shift—unlocking true cloud freedom.

