Lakeside Software Appoints Daniel Salinas as Chief Operating Officer, Strengthening Leadership in DEX and DEM Innovation

BOSTON, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Software, the first AI-driven digital employee experience (DEX) company, today announced the appointment of Daniel Salinas as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Salinas will oversee Sales, Customer Support, Customer Success, and Business Development, advancing Lakeside’s go-to-market execution at a pivotal time for the DEX and digital experience monitoring (DEM) landscape.

“I’m excited to return to an organization that’s not just leading but redefining the DEX and DEM space,” said Daniel Salinas, COO, Lakeside Software. “Data is now the most critical differentiator in IT, and Lakeside’s unrivaled telemetry and observability is fueling an opportunity like no other. As we stand on the cusp of delivering AI-powered solutions that transform IT operations, I’m thrilled to help scale our impact delivering AI-powered automation and intelligence across every endpoint and edge device.”

Salinas brings deep industry expertise and a proven track record of building high-performing teams. Most recently, he served as CRO at Nobl9 and Relay Network. He previously served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Lakeside, reporting directly to current CEO Mike Schumacher, and played a key role in advancing the company’s early growth.

“Dan’s return marks a full-circle moment for Lakeside,” said Mike Schumacher, CEO, Lakeside Software. His strategic mindset, customer-first focus, partner-oriented go-to-market and deep understanding of our mission will be instrumental as we drive the next wave of DEX innovation. With Dan’s leadership, we’ll accelerate our AI roadmap, empowering IT organizations to operate proactively with intelligence and agility.”

Salinas’s appointment comes amid heightened momentum for Lakeside’s SysTrack platform Recent enhancements including generative AI- insights, self-service automation, and real-time mobile experience monitoring has further reinforced Lakeside’s leadership in AI-driven telemetry and IT operational intelligence. As the DEX/DEM market continues to mature, Lakeside’s position continues to be defined by its first-in-class data capture and proactive AI capabilities.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is ushering in a new era of proactive IT with SysTrack, the industry’s most powerful AI-driven Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Lakeside SysTrack dramatically reduces IT costs, prevents system failures before they occur, and drives strategic decision-making through unparalleled visibility. Learn how you can reduce annual IT costs per employee at lakesidesoftware.com.

