Tim Lamb Group Welcomes Mike McMeeken As Director of the South Central Region

Columbus, OH, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Columbus, OH – July 29, 2025) The Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, is proud to announce the addition of Mike McMeeken as Director of the South Central Region. Based in Houston, Texas McMeeken will begin his role on August 1, 2025.

McMeeken brings extensive experience and a strong reputation for integrity to his new position, having facilitated 35 buy/sell transactions involving 60+ rooftops and 17 OEM brands across North America. With nearly a decade spent leading Corporate Development for a mid-sized private dealership group, McMeeken offers an insider’s perspective on nearly every facet of the transaction process, maintaining strict confidentiality and identifying the right buyers, to managing key legal documents, navigating OEM approvals, and preparing for a smooth close. Throughout the process, he remains focused on overcoming hurdles and safeguarding each dealer’s legacy, brand, and culture. His transparent hands-on approach helps clients feel supported and confident through every stage of the journey.

“Mike’s hands-on approach, deep industry knowledge, and sincere commitment to doing what’s right for clients make him a perfect fit for our team,” said Tim Lamb, President of Tim Lamb Group.

McMeeken holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with Honors in Finance from the Okanagan School of Business in Kelowna, British Columbia. His early career in equity research advising institutional investors, combined with the grit he developed working on drilling rigs to fund his education, shaped the grounded, transparent style he’s now known for in the auto retail industry.

Recognized as a rising leader in automotive M&A, McMeeken was named Automotive News’ “Top 40 Under 40” in 2024.

In his new role, Mike will focus on helping dealership owners throughout the South Central U.S., including Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and New Mexico, achieve high-value, strategic exits with professionalism, clarity, and peace of mind.

“Joining the Tim Lamb Group is an incredible opportunity to align with a team that shares my values: transparency, integrity, and doing what’s right for the client,” said McMeeken. “After spending years on the dealership side of the table, I understand the weight of these decisions. I’m excited to help owners navigate the process with clarity and confidence, and to be a trusted partner in one of the most important transitions of their careers.”

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their OEM management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit www.timlambgroup.com

