Responding to the White House AI Action Plan, ZenaTech’s ZenaDrone Launches Zena AI, Inc., a Specialized AI Development Center for US Defense and Homeland Security Applications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the formation of Zena AI, Inc. (Zena AI), an AI Development Center part of its ZenaDrone US drone company subsidiary. Zena AI will be focused on building advanced artificial intelligence software solutions for the US Department of Defense and Homeland Security agencies. The announcement comes in response to the White House’s AI Action Plan and related Executive Orders released on July 23rd that set a nationwide agenda for accelerating American-made AI systems across federal and defense sectors and boosting global exports.

Zena AI Inc. will be ZenaDrone's dedicated US AI hub, focusing exclusively on developing next-generation technologies for military, homeland security and allied mission applications. The development center will enhance ZenaDrone's ISR (Inspection, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and related AI drone system platforms while expanding its team of top American AI software and engineering specialists.

“We believe the AI Action Plan and policy directives are a turning point for American innovation, and we’re answering that call by launching Zena AI Inc., which will be solely dedicated to developing cutting-edge autonomous drone systems,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “This AI initiative will fast-track ZenaDrone’s R&D development and path to revenue while supporting domestic AI infrastructure development and positioning our technology for future-ready defense applications here in the US and around the world.”

On July 23, 2025, the White House released its AI Action Plan and three Executive Orders to accelerate US leadership in artificial intelligence. The plan outlines priorities in innovation, infrastructure, and international AI exports, while the orders mandate ideologically neutral AI in federal use, fast-track data center development, and promote global deployment of US AI technologies. Together, they mark a major federal push to boost domestic AI capabilities and competitiveness.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a business technology solution provider specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in agriculture, defense, logistics and land survey sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, precision, and cost savings. The Company operates through offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and network in the US.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

