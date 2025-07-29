NewtekOne, Inc. Upsizes Additional Warehouse Facility to Support Growth of ALP Business

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (“NewtekOne”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced that its consolidated subsidiary, Newtek ALP Holdings, amended its revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A. (“Capital One”), which is employed to fund the origination of Alternative Loan Program (“ALP”) loans before they are placed into securitizations. The amendment provides for, among other things, a facility increase from $60 million to $100 million and a maturity extension of two years. The amended and extended Capital One facility comes on the heels of the Deutsche Bank ALP facility being amended in June.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our borrowing relationship with Capital One extends back almost 15 years. Capital One has been a great partner, helping NewtekOne to grow as a non-bank lender and subsequently as a financial holding company. The expansion of this warehouse facility for ALP loans is consistent with the recent expansion of our Deutsche Bank ALP facility. Capital One Securities and Deutsche Bank, in addition to providing interim warehouse financing, have been instrumental in facilitating the distribution of our sixteen securitization transactions since 2010 and have helped us cultivate a large pool of institutional investors that participate in our securitizations. We are extremely appreciative of our history with Capital One and look forward to growing our business opportunities with the company.”

Capital One’s team led by Eric Shea, Senior Managing Director and Head of Structured Products, and David Kucera, Senior Vice President and Head of Financial Institutions Group, remarked, “We have been a provider of lines of credit and capital market securitization expertise to NewtekOne over its history as a lender to independent business owners and welcome the opportunity to expand our facility and participate in their efforts in providing financing to this important segment of the U.S. economy across all 50 states.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com).

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.



Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

