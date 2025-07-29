iPower Inc. Advances Digital Asset Strategy and E-Commerce Platform Development

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW), a data and technology driven e-commerce retailer and infrastructure company, today announced further developments in its digital asset strategy and technology initiatives. These efforts are part of iPower’s long-term roadmap to integrate blockchain capabilities across treasury operations, consumer offerings, and future commerce infrastructure.

“We believe the future of commerce will be deeply integrated with digital assets. iPower is taking concrete steps to build responsibly and unlock new infrastructure and product layers for the next generation of global commerce,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower Inc.

Digital Asset Treasury Strategy with Yield

iPower plans to allocate a portion of capital toward acquiring Digital Assets as a reserve asset when appropriate resources are available. As part of this strategy, rather than holding these assets passively, the Company intends to deploy them into institutional-grade lending structures designed to generate low-risk, predictable yield while preserving principal.



This strategy is designed to enhance capital efficiency and generate income from reserve holdings, while remaining consistent and in alignment with iPower’s responsibilities as a publicly traded company.

Consumer Crypto Product Roadmap

In parallel, iPower plans to develop a suite of consumer-focused digital asset offerings that align with its existing e-commerce distribution capabilities:



- Cloud Mining Resale — simplified access to mining rewards without hardware management

- Hardware Wallet Distribution — retail-friendly self-custody solutions delivered via iPower’s fulfillment network

- Crypto Financial Product Referrals — curated offerings through regulated partners for yield and custody solutions



These products are being designed with the aim of seamlessly integrating into iPower’s existing digital and physical distribution channels, emphasizing utility, education, and security.

Platform Infrastructure

iPower is also in the process of preparing a commercial SaaS platform—which is being developed internally in collaboration with external partners—to support cross-border e-commerce. As part of this initiative, the company is evaluating the use of a stablecoin infrastructure to facilitate faster and lower-cost international settlement in the future.

Why iPower Is Positioned to Lead

- U.S.-based, publicly listed and fully audited

- Long history of execution in e-commerce logistics, fulfillment and software

- Balanced strategy across treasury, product and platform layers

- Long-term vision grounded in responsible innovation, compliance and shareholder value

Join Us in Building Crypto-Native Infrastructure

iPower invites strategic partners, customers and investors to join in shaping the future of commerce and infrastructure. Mr. Tan concluded, “We’re not just experimenting with digital assets — we intend to build sustainable value through real products, capital strategy and technology.”

