AmpliTech Group Poised to Benefit from U.S. – EU Semiconductor Trade Deal

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announces that it expects significant growth opportunities for its AGMDC and Spectrum Semiconductor Materials divisions following President Trump’s newly established trade deal with the European Union aimed at strengthening semiconductor chip manufacturing in the United States.

The trade deal is designed to accelerate onshore semiconductor production, fostering a stronger domestic supply chain and reducing dependence on foreign sources. As U.S.-based chip manufacturing capacity expands, the demand for innovative fabless chip design and post-wafer testing and packaging services is anticipated to increase substantially.

AmpliTech’s AGMDC division, a fabless designer of proprietary low-noise amplifiers (LNAs) and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), is well-positioned to capitalize on this surge. AGMDC specializes in custom MMIC design services for advanced applications, including AmpliTech Group’s own AGTGSS 5G ORAN radios, satellite ground station LNBs, and space-borne satellite systems. With expertise in post-wafer testing, characterization, and advanced packaging in industry-standard and custom RF/Microwave QFN and surface-mount packages, AGMDC is prepared to meet the increasing demand for high-performance RF and microwave components resulting from the expansion of United States chip production.

The anticipated growth in MMIC and LNA production will also boost AmpliTech Group’s Spectrum Semiconductor Materials division, which supplies state-of-the-art packaging solutions and distribution for semiconductor devices worldwide. As chip manufacturing volumes grow, Spectrum’s capabilities in providing advanced IC packaging and assembly materials will play a vital role in supporting the expanding United States semiconductor ecosystem.

Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group, stated, “The U.S.–EU trade agreement is a major step in reshaping the global semiconductor landscape. By incentivizing domestic chip production, this deal will create a surge in demand for both fabless chip design and advanced packaging solutions, two of AmpliTech’s core strengths. We are confident that this initiative will significantly expand our AGMDC and Spectrum divisions’ growth trajectory and enhance AmpliTech’s role in the semiconductor supply chain.”

AmpliTech Group remains committed to advancing U.S.-based innovation and manufacturing capabilities, ensuring that its divisions are well-equipped to serve the rapidly growing needs of the global semiconductor market. For more information about AmpliTech Group and its full suite of communications technologies, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising ﬁve divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and ORAN 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, the Company realizing benefits from government made deals with other countries. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements such as significant growth opportunities for its AGMDC and Spectrum Semiconductor Materials divisions, demand for innovative fabless chip design and post-wafer testing and packaging services, and anticipated growth in MMIC and LNA production are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Investor Social Media

X: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE

Maxim Group LLC’s research department currently covers AmpliTech Group and certain research reports may be available to current AmpliTech Group shareholders. Please email: rep@maximgrp.com for more information.

Maxim Group is a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer. For more information regarding Maxim Group please visit: https://www.maximgrp.com/legal/disclosures.