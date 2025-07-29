REAlloys Appoints Canada’s former Ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton to Corporate Board of Directors

DALLAS, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), announces that its merger target REalloys Inc. (“REA” or “REalloys”) a vertically integrated critical mineral company, today announced the appointment of David MacNaughton, Canada’s former Ambassador to the US, to its Corporate Board of Directors.

David MacNaughton served as Canada’s ambassador to the United States from 2016 to 2019 during the first Trump Administration. Ambassador MacNaughton successfully represented Canadian interests in the complex negotiations leading to the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The USMCA, which substituted the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and was a mutually beneficial win for North American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses, created a more balanced, reciprocal trade supporting high-paying jobs for Americans and Canadians and opportunities for growing the North American economy.

Ambassador MacNaughton was formerly Chairman of StrategyCorp and served as Canadian and North American president of Hill and Knowlton. He also headed Strathshore Financial, Inc. where he did mergers and acquisitions with a special focus on structuring public-private partnerships. He stepped down from his position as Ambassador in 2019 in order to join Palantir Technologies as President of Palantir’s Canadian office. He also served on the Board of TC Energy Corporation, which operates 92,000 kilometers of gas pipeline and transports more than 25% of North American natural gas demand.

As REalloys progresses in building its vertically integrated rare earth supply chain, with fully owned upstream asset Hoidas Lake in Saskatchewan, an MOU with The Saskatchewan Research Council on a strategic collaborative relationship in which SRC will provide midstream services to REA in support of this effort, and downstream capability with the acquisition of PMT Critical Metals in the United States, Ambassador MacNaughton will contribute his extensive expertise in public-private partnerships and North American statecraft to ensure REalloys’ consortium meets its targets to enable North America to substantially divest from reliance on China during the timeframe of the current Canadian and US Administrations.

David MacNaughton mentioned: “I am thrilled to join the first Canada-US critical mineral consortium that has proven capacity in both light and heavy rare earths processing and metallization. Canada and the United States share a long border and close economic and national security cooperation. I am laser focused on practical ways to create win-win outcomes strategically and collaboratively, particularly in the national security space. REalloys will meaningfully benefit the United States, Canada, and the entire Western World.”

About REAlloys Inc.



REAlloys Inc. (REA) operates a downstream magnet material, critical metals, alloys, & magnet manufacturing facility, located in Euclid, Ohio, and owns the Hoidas Lake Rare Earth Elements Project, located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project boasts a significant Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,153,000 tons of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) in the Measured and Indicated categories, with significant potential upside. The Hoidas Lake deposit is distinguished by its unique combination of both Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs), including Dysprosium, Terbium, Gadolinium, and Erbium, as well as Light Rare Earth Elements (LREEs) such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Cerium, and Lanthanum. REA is expanding its Ohio facility’s production capacity and is concurrently de-risking and advancing its HLREE Project. By incorporating additional verified rare earth element sources, toll manufacturing, and expanding the Euclid Facility’s installed manufacturing capacity, REA is positioned to meet U.S. Protected Markets high performance magnet materials, critical metals, and magnets demand on an accelerated timeline. For more information, go to www.realloys.com.

About Blackboxstocks Inc.

Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans over 40 countries. For more information, go to https://blackboxstocks.com/.

Contacts

Blackboxstocks Inc.

Investors@blackboxstocks.com

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

(646) 863-6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

REAlloys Inc.

David Argyle

CEO REalloys Inc.

ceo@realloys.com

www.realloys.com

