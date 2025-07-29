Enovix Chairman TJ Rodgers Issues Letter to Shareholders on Warrant Dividend

FREMONT, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW) (“Company” or “Enovix”), a leader in advanced silicon battery technology, today announced that it distributed a letter from Chairman TJ Rodgers to all shareholders to discuss the Company’s recent warrant dividend distribution. A copy of the letter has been posted on the Company’s website here.

Further Information Relating to the Warrants

For more information relating to the exercise mechanics and other terms of the Warrants, please refer to the materials filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at https://www.sec.gov and the information posted on the Company’s website at https://www.enovix.com/enovix-warrant-dividend.

About Enovix Corporation

Enovix is a leader in advancing lithium-ion battery technology with its proprietary cell architecture designed to deliver higher energy density and improved safety. The Company’s breakthrough silicon-anode batteries are engineered to power a wide range of devices from wearable electronics and mobile communications to industrial and electric vehicle applications. Enovix’s technology enables longer battery life and faster charging, supporting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage. Enovix holds a robust portfolio of issued and pending patents covering its core battery design, manufacturing process, and system integration innovations. For more information, visit https://www.enovix.com.

