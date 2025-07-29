AutoScheduler Hosts Webinar with PepsiCo and Supply Chain Now on the Agentic Supply Chain

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, a leader in Agentic AI Warehouse Orchestration, will host a webinar with Supply Chain Now on the Agentic Supply Chain. Supply Chain Now hosts Scott Luton and Jake Barr welcome Peter Hall, Senior Manager Warehouse Orchestration at PepsiCo and Keith Moore, Chief Executive Officer at AutoScheduler, to the show for a practical conversation about the future state of the Agentic Supply Chain.

“From Framework to Action: Decision Automation in the Agentic Supply Chain” will take place on August 13, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET. To register for the webinar, visit: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5017174/FCEE6D3ED95690974164DC029FB0C4DF.

“The Agentic Supply Chain isn’t a theory anymore—it’s happening now – as intelligent agents are already making real-time decisions in the warehouse that used to take teams of people hours—or days—to coordinate,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “This webinar will show how leading organizations are using the Agentic Supply Chain to improve operations, unlock efficiencies, reduce risk, and enable faster, smarter execution across the supply chain. Decision automation orchestrates supply chain processes while freeing up workers to focus on higher-value work while the agents handle the complexity.”

In this session, AutoScheduler.AI will move beyond the conceptual framework and explore how intelligent agents are being used today to automate complex, real-time decisions in warehouse and supply chain operations. Attendees will hear real-world examples of how companies are deploying decision automation to orchestrate labor, dock scheduling, inventory prioritization, and more, without relying on manual interventions. Keith Moore will also break down how these agentic systems integrate with existing technologies and what it takes to get started.

Keith Moore is CEO of AutoScheduler and a thought leader in the global supply chain community. As a Forbes Technology Council member and frequent speaker on AI in logistics, he brings visibility to operational challenges and drives conversations around Agentic AI, labor optimization, and supply chain resilience. His writing and speaking engagements help supply chain professionals understand how to modernize their operations in practical, human-centered ways.

Peter Hall is the Senior Manager of Warehouse Orchestration at PepsiCo, with over 16 years of experience at the company, progressing from frontline supervisory roles to strategic leadership. Peter spearheads design and implementation of advanced Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Labor Management Systems (LMS), delivering real-time automation, labor optimization, and seamless interoperability across distribution centers. He is also a recognized thought leader in warehouse orchestration and continues to drive innovation in supply chain operations.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers your supply chain with its Agentic AI-based warehouse orchestration platform that integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by improving throughput, cutting labor costs, and ensuring customer service goals are met. AutoScheduler automates critical tasks for the warehouse like labor scheduling, task sequencing, and dock management, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. Our Agentic AI-based platform makes better decisions to create an adaptive, living supply chain. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI.



