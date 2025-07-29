Apranga Group interim report for 6 months of 2025

 | Source: Apranga Apranga

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 166.1 million in 6 months 2025 and was by 2.8% higher than in corresponding period of 2024.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group reached EUR 7.3 million in 6 months 2025, while it amounted to EUR 9.1 million in the same period of 2024.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 18.6 million in 6 months 2025, while it amounted to EUR 19.6 million in corresponding period of 2024.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for 6 months of 2025, as well as managers’ confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.


Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801

Attachment


Tags

Interim report tarpinė ataskaita

Attachments

FA2025Q2 EN

Recommended Reading

  • July 01, 2025 09:00 ET | Source: Apranga
    Turnover of Apranga Group in June 2025

    Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 34.0 million in June 2025 and increased by 13.8% compared to June 2024. The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled...

    Read More
    Turnover of Apranga Group in June 2025
  • July 01, 2025 02:33 ET | Source: Apranga
    Notification on Apranga Group CFO change

    Apranga Group informs that as of 1st July 2025, Gabrielius Morkūnas is replaced by Mykolas Navickas as the Chief Financial Officer. M. Navickas will also be responsible for investor relations and...

    Read More
    Notification on Apranga Group CFO change