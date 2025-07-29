HomeBase USA Pilots Simbe’s Shelf-Scanning Robot, Tally, at Two Stores

COPPERAS COVE, Texas, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeBase USA, a home improvement retailer known for customer service and operational excellence, has introduced Simbe’s Store Intelligence™ platform—powered by the world’s first autonomous shelf-scanning robot, Tally—to two locations in Copperas Cove, TX and Laramie, WY. The Laramie store introduction marks the first Tally deployment in Wyoming.

Stores like HomeBase have expansive footprints and tens of thousands of SKUs across lumber, building supply, hardware, farm, ranch, and lawn & garden categories. Keeping shelves stocked with the right items, in the right place, at the right price—across fixtures like hooks, bins, top stock, and bulk—is complex and ripe for automation.

Simbe’s Tally robot captures real-time, shelf-level data on product availability, pricing, and placement—empowering store teams to act faster and with greater accuracy. The result: fewer out-of-stocks, more efficient labor, and a smoother, more satisfying experience for customers.

“Getting inventory right is fundamental to our business, and with Tally, we’re equipping our teams with the insights they need to succeed,” says Mark Dremel, District Manager at HomeBase. “This pilot is an exciting step toward improving both operational performance and the in-store experience, and we’re eager to see Tally’s impact as we look to scale.”

Freeing up teams, fueling performance

Store teams often spend up to 30 hours per week on manual inventory tasks, which are time-consuming and error-prone. Such repetitive work is also associates’ least favorite responsibility, cited as the largest reason for attrition. Tally automates these responsibilities, scanning shelves multiple times a day to identify out-of-stocks, pricing errors, and misplaced items. The data is instantly available to store teams through an intuitive mobile app and dashboard, which prioritizes the most important items to address.

With Tally’s help, teams proactively address issues before they affect sales and spend more time serving shoppers. In fact, 90% of store managers say Tally makes their jobs easier , and 99% of shoppers are as or more likely to shop again after seeing robots in-store.

Proven performance at scale

Unlike other solutions, Tally is designed to blend into the retail environment. Built with human-centered design principles, the robot is quiet, friendly, and purpose-built for stores, navigating safely around shoppers and pausing when aisles are busy. Across retailers, Simbe’s platform has delivered:

Up to 98% on-shelf availability

90% pricing accuracy

50+ labor hours per store, per week reallocated to higher-impact tasks

Up to 2% margin growth and 15X ROI

Simbe’s solutions are deployed in nine countries and trusted by leading retailers across grocery, club, alcohol, home improvement, and farm supply. For more information about Simbe and its Store Intelligence™ platform, visit www.simberobotics.com .

About HomeBase

For over 100 years, HomeBase USA has been committed to serving homeowners, farmers, construction companies and communities with quality, value and service. Originally established in 1917 as Sutherlands in Durant, Oklahoma, the family-owned business evolved to launch the first HomeBase location in Copperas Cove, Texas, in 2017. Today, HomeBase operates nine stores across five states, bringing trusted brands to customers who demand the best.

With dedicated and knowledgeable teams at each store, HomeBase offers exceptional assistance in everything from lumber to lawn care, helping customers complete projects right the first time. HomeBase--where it CAN be done. Let's make a start!

About Simbe

Only Simbe’s Store Intelligence™ platform offers multimodal solutions to increase retail brands’ performance with unprecedented visibility and near real-time insights. Cutting-edge AI and robotics power business-critical intelligence that streamlines inventory management and store operations, while elevating store teams and shoppers’ experiences.

Simbe’s comprehensive platform includes the world’s first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally, which identifies exact product location, stock level, and pricing & promotion information with market-leading computer vision. Simbe works with top worldwide brands in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com .