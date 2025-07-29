STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov LLP Investigating ANRO; Stockholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Alto Neuroscience, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares or previously purchased shares of ANRO, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO) Misled Investors Regarding the Viability of its Drug Candidate

Morris Kandinov LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired (a) Alto Neuroscience, Inc. common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the company's initial public offering conducted on or about February 2, 2024, and/or (b) Alto securities between February 2, 2024 and October 22, 2024. Alto operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the U.S. The Company's product pipeline includes ALTO-100, which at the time of the IPO was in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder. On October 22, 2024, Alto issued a press release announcing topline results from the Phase2b trial evaluating ALTO-100 as a treatment for major depressive disorder. That press release stated, in relevant part, that "ALTO-100 in patients with [major depressive disorder] did not meet its primary endpoint, assessed by a change from baseline in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), compared to placebo." On this news, Alto's stock price fell $10.17 per share, or 69.99%, to close at $4.36 per share on October 23, 2024. The stock is currently trading at around $3 per share. You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Alto Neuroscience, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Stockholders pay no fees or expenses.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101