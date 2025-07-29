Blackpoint Cyber and CyberFOX Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Identity and Threat Protection

DENVER, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber, the world’s fastest and most effective Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced a strategic partnership with CyberFOX, a global cybersecurity software provider. Through this alliance, CyberFOX will become an official reseller of Blackpoint’s cybersecurity solutions, enabling partners to access a bundled offering of world-class threat detection and response with identity-centric security from a single provider.

As part of the agreement, all Blackpoint Cyber offerings will be available through CyberFOX. The combined solution delivers integrated protection that stops cyberattacks at every stage, from credential abuse to lateral movement and privilege escalation, all while streamlining compliance workflows for regulatory standards such as HIPAA and GDPR.

“Blackpoint was built to give defenders an advantage,” said Tim Sheahen, Senior Vice President of Sales at Blackpoint Cyber. “We’re proud to partner with CyberFOX to expand access to our platform and bring our real-time threat detection and response capabilities together with world-class PAM. This partnership reflects our shared belief in simplicity, interoperability, and delivering real security outcomes for partners and their clients.”

“At CyberFOX, we believe security should be effective, affordable, and easy to manage,” said Adam Slutskin, Chief Revenue Officer at CyberFOX. “By partnering with Blackpoint, we’re giving our partners the ability to consolidate tools, reduce alert fatigue, and improve incident response, all while protecting privileged accounts and credentials. We’re excited to deliver this ‘better together’ experience to our growing partner ecosystem.”

In addition to bundled solution access, Blackpoint will provide all CyberFOX partners with dedicated technical support and resources, helping partners onboard quickly and maximize value. The partnership builds on the companies’ shared commitment to improving cybersecurity resilience for MSPs by reducing risk through consolidation, automation, and enhanced visibility.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber is redefining how businesses prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from modern threats, delivering outcomes, not just alerts, and now bringing that same approach to CompassOne, our award-winning Unified Security Posture and Response platform.



Backed by a 24/7 human-led Security Operations Center (SOC), we don’t just notify you of threats—we take action. Whether you’re an MSP securing clients at scale or an internal security team defending your organization, Blackpoint adapts to your needs, simplifying security without compromise.



Founded by former NSA cybersecurity experts and led by elite industry professionals, Blackpoint brings proven offensive and defensive expertise to every layer of protection. With relentless innovation and a partner-first approach, Blackpoint Cyber ensures businesses stay secure, resilient, and ready to win the unfair fight.

For more information about Blackpoint Cyber, visit www.blackpointcyber.com

About CyberFOX

CyberFOX is a global cybersecurity software provider focused on privileged access management (PAM) and password management for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT Pros. Its flagship products – Password Boss for password management and CyberFOX AutoElevate for PAM – supply critical elements of a comprehensive security strategy. The ability to mitigate risks by controlling user access to critical information strengthens MSPs and IT department’s security defenses. Prioritizing cybersecurity best practices as a company like CIS critical controls, allows CyberFOX to make complex cybersecurity simple while providing affordable and efficient solutions. To learn more about how CyberFOX helps protect MSPs and businesses, visit www.cyberfox.com.

