Hope For Ukraine Expands Humanitarian Response as Russian Attacks Intensify Near Sumy

Roseland, NJ, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Russia’s 2025 summer offensive continues to escalate, frontline communities near Ukraine’s northern border are being devastated. Villages close to the Russian border have been evacuated, and the city of Sumy, located just 40 kilometers from the front, remains under constant threat. Since the start of the offensive, Hope For Ukraine (HFU) has been on the ground assisting with evacuations and delivering emergency aid to vulnerable populations. Many of those fleeing the region are elderly residents who have left their homes behind in search of safety within Sumy or in towns farther from the frontline.

“Sumy is under daily attack,” said HFU Founder and CEO, Yuriy Boyechko. “Russian drones terrorize the streets and just last week, one struck a car in the city, engulfing it in flames. Missile strikes and drone attacks are unrelenting. It is clear that Russia is attempting to turn Sumy into the next Kherson.” For many evacuees, returning home is no longer an option. Entire villages have been destroyed, leaving people displaced and unsure of where to go. Across the country, tens of thousands more Ukrainians have been forced to flee since the offensive began. Towns farther from the fighting in the Sumy region have seen their populations triple as displaced families arrive with almost nothing.

In response, Hope For Ukraine has expanded its Family Support Project, scaling weekly food kit distributions from 1,500 to 1,600 families and at times reaching 1,700. These food kits provide essential nutrition and supplies for families who are displaced or trapped in frontline areas where infrastructure is overwhelmed or destroyed. To help scale operations and improve access to aid, HFU launched the “Hope” mobile app in June. The app enables displaced families to request help directly through HFU’s local partner network. It also provides real-time updates and allows volunteers to coordinate faster and more targeted deliveries.

Delivering aid in Sumy has become increasingly dangerous. HFU vehicles and personnel risk being detected by Russian drones, which jeopardizes both the safety of the teams and the delivery of vital supplies. Most recently, two of Hope For Ukraine’s volunteers were injured by a Russian drone while delivering aid. Still, the organization remains committed to its mission. “This is a story of resilience,” said Boyechko. “As global attention shifts away from Ukraine, we are committed to continuing our work and supporting the people who are still enduring the harshest impacts of this war.”

Hope For Ukraine remains committed to serving families in crisis, even as conditions on the ground grow more perilous each day.

About Hope for Ukraine

Hope for Ukraine is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN: 81-1401967), passionately committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by the Ukraine crisis. Established with strong dedication in 2016, our mission is rooted in compassion and driven by the vision of a united, resilient, and peaceful Ukraine. Hope For Ukraine is a four-star charity with Charity Navigator and Platinum Transparency Charity with Candid, and it received vetted status from Global Giving. These recognitions underscore our dedication to transparency, accountability, and excellence.

Hope For Ukraine was established with a mission to provide assistance with food, shelter, and education to the needy people in Ukraine. Ever since 2016, we have evolved ourselves and helped people throughout the challenges of the Russian war. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 served as a rallying cry for Hope for Ukraine. In the face of hardship, we redirected our efforts to address the urgent needs of those affected by the conflict. Our primary focus shifted to providing food, clothes, shelter, and medical support to people affected by the war. Hope For Ukraine Charity | Donate to Ukraine Charity Site (hfu.org).

