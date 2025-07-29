The Smurf Experience Extends DFW Run Through Mid-September by Popular Demand





More time for families to go blue — now open through September 14, plus 15% off tickets for a limited time!

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smurf Experience USA is excited to announce a special extension of its Dallas-Fort Worth run, now welcoming guests through Sunday, September 14. Originally scheduled to close August 11, the event’s extended schedule gives families more chances to enjoy one of DFW’s most talked-about indoor adventures — just in time for a final outing before the summer ends.

Since opening May 7 at the Arlington Museum of Art inside the Esports Stadium, The Smurf Experience has earned rave reviews from kids and adults alike. From interactive obstacle courses and Smurf Village exploration to sky-high VR rides, it’s a fully immersive world of playful nostalgia and next-gen fun. The attraction holds a 4.7-star rating on Google, with hundreds of reviews calling it “magical,” “a blast,” and “worth every penny.”

“We’ve seen families creating core memories — and parents reliving their childhoods by sharing the Smurfs with their kids,” said Danny Fritz, CEO of SBX Group, the team behind The Smurf Experience USA. “We’re thrilled to extend the run and let even more people experience the magic before it moves on.”

To Celebrate: 15% Off Tickets Through August 15

To mark the extension, guests can enjoy 15% off all tickets now through August 15. With prices starting at just $25, it’s the perfect way to wrap up summer with one more adventure.

Operating Hours Update:

Now through August 11 : Open Thursday–Monday

: Open Starting August 12 : Open Friday–Sunday

: Open Final day: Sunday, September 14





Tickets are available at www.SmurfExperienceUSA.com — weekend time slots fill fast, so advance booking is highly recommended.

About SBX Group

SBX Group is a leading global entertainment agency with two distinct divisions: talent and attractions. The talent division represents the business interests of renowned athletes and high-profile media personalities. SBX cultivates strategic partnerships, joint ventures, owned brand IPs, and charitable initiatives, maximizing their clients' commercial success and personal brand impact. The attractions division specializes in creating, owning, and operating captivating live entertainment experiences. This includes innovative touring productions and permanent installations in major entertainment hubs. For more information, visit www.wearesbx.com .

About The Smurfs™ / Peyo Company

Blue and cute, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs value team spirit, loyalty, optimism, fun and respect for nature. They might be hard to tell apart at first, however, each Smurf has his or her own particularity. They live in a village full of mushroom-shaped houses, hidden in the heart of a magic forest where few people venture to go. Born in a comic book in 1958, Peyo's little blue characters have been spreading happiness and entertaining kids and families for generations. The Smurfs animated series (2021) is airing worldwide on Nickelodeon and is available on Netflix. A new Smurfs movie produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Animation and starring Rihanna as Smurfette has been recently announced with a summer 2025 worldwide theatrical release. For more information, visit www.smurf.com .

About Cecoforma

cecoforma SA is a leading events and communications company headquartered in Belgium. From its bases in Brussels and Liege it organises annually over 1000 events, conferences and exhibitions with integrated communication and marketing campaigns all over the world. cecoforma operates two business units: one focusing on providing services to institutional and public sector clients, and one conceiving, designing and manufacturing immersive cultural experiences to the wider public. Acquired in 1992 by its owner, Stephan Uhoda, cecoforma has enjoyed continual growth and now boasts a team of 120+ professionals working hard behind the scenes to creating engagement activities that matter to our clients' audiences.

The Smurf Experience was designed by Cecoforma along with designer and artistic director Marcos Viñals Bassols, in collaboration with Smurf parent entity Peyo Company. For more information, visit www.cecoforma.com and www.bassols.art .

Media Contact:

Dakota Laurin, VP Entertainment

Dakota@SmurfExperienceUSA.com

www.SmurfExperienceUSA.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a2c2ddf-008b-4993-92d4-92575827da72