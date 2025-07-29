CCC, DHC and USAF team up to provide vital aircraft to Guatemala

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it has finalized a contract with the United States Air Force (USAF) to supply a Twin Otter Classic 300-G aircraft to the government of Guatemala. The aircraft sale, announced by De Havilland Canada (DHC) at the Paris airshow in June, will enable medical evacuation, disaster relief and humanitarian aid operations. CCC’s contract with USAF supports the U.S. Department of Defense’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program that provides security assistance and cooperation to partner nations.

The Twin Otter Classic 300-G is the latest generation of De Havilland Canada’s iconic utility aircraft. Designed for short takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, the aircraft is ideal for reaching remote and hard-to-access regions — a key requirement for humanitarian missions. The Twin Otter is operated by more than 60 military and government organizations worldwide. It has earned a reputation as one of the world’s most dependable aircraft, with more than 160 million flight hours to date.

De Havilland Canada has delivered over 5,000 aircraft and has built a nearly 100-year legacy of innovation, quality, and support in the aerospace sector. This contract with USAF builds on CCC’s growing international partnership with DHC. Last year, CCC facilitated the acquisition of twenty-two (22) DHC waterbombers by Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain – which created over 3000 direct and indirect jobs across Canada.

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.