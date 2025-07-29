Control Risks Now Offers Agility Blue for Advanced Discovery and Data Insights

NEW YORK and MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Control Risks, a global leader in investigations, eDiscovery and forensics services, has announced an exciting new partnership with Sadie Blue Software. Under this agreement, Control Risks will provide its clients with access to Agility Blue, Sadie Blue’s advanced eDiscovery workflow management and data insights platform.

In an era that demands both operational speed and defensibility, organizations need more than just generalized technology; they need customizable solutions engineered for their unique workflows and constantly shifting requirements.

“Agility Blue empowers legal and investigations teams to take command of their entire litigation and investigative portfolios with real-time dynamic insights. For teams used to juggling manual processes and disconnected systems, the ability to proactively manage workflow, budgeting and reporting in a secure, single environment is a game changer,” states Michele Wiener, partner and global head of Discovery and Data Insights at Control Risks.

Control Risks chose Agility Blue because it’s built to accelerate efficiency and produce actionable data that helps clients move quickly from data collection through insight to resolution. Its hands-on experience implementing and optimizing Agility Blue globally and across complex matters means it can help clients get value on day one. Control Risks works alongside in-house legal, compliance and eDiscovery teams to ensure the tool isn’t just running, but tailored to a client’s exact needs, driving real adoption and peace of mind.

Brad Kolacinski, partner at Control Risks, says, “Our goal is to take clients out of the business of wrestling with software and data and get them back to practicing law, making sound decisions and solving problems, with every matter in one place. By combining Agility Blue’s power with our consultative, workflow-driven implementation and approach, we ensure the software and processes are truly fit for purpose.”

The Agility Blue platform is engineered for adaptability, empowering clients to configure their own workflows across a spectrum of use cases, including litigation, cross-border compliance investigations and proactive risk assessment. Unlike traditional, one-size-fits-all solutions, Agility Blue stands out by permitting deep customization through user-facing configurations while keeping the underlying infrastructure robust and stable.

“Agility Blue was designed to give legal professionals more control from custom workflows to how you visualize, act on or export your data,” comments Ben Legatt, CXO of Sadie Blue Software. “Working with Control Risks means clients not only get a powerful platform but also dedicated experts who can configure Agility Blue precisely for their needs. We’re thrilled to see our software supporting the complex discovery and investigation matters Control Risks handles every day.”

With this partnership, Control Risks is now positioned to deliver Agility Blue as an expertly managed solution. Clients benefit from a tailored onboarding and workflow design process, as well as the confidence that comes from ongoing optimization and hands-on support from both the Control Risks team and the creators of Agility Blue. The approach moves beyond standard software deployment by ensuring every implementation reflects the client’s actual requirements without time-consuming custom development or risky backend changes.

Chris Chalstrom, president and CEO of Sadie Blue Software, reinforces the shared vision of both companies by stating, “We built Agility Blue to empower teams dealing with massive amounts of data, evolving formats and tight deadlines. With Control Risks as our partner, clients benefit from both best-in-class technology and responsive human expertise. It’s a partnership that delivers measurable results to organizations navigating today’s discovery and compliance landscapes.”

The growing complexity of today’s legal matters, coupled with surging digital data volumes, means that law firms and corporations can no longer rely on generic technology if they want to stay ahead. Agility Blue, combined with Control Risks’ managed services, offers an integrated path forward for organizations seeking a competitive edge in investigations, matter management and compliance. This is a solution built for today, with the flexibility required for whatever tomorrow brings.

For more information about how Control Risks can deploy Agility Blue for your discovery and investigation needs, visit www.controlrisks.com.

About Control Risks

Control Risks is a global specialist risk consultancy that helps organizations manage complex geopolitical, security, compliance, investigation and eDiscovery challenges wherever they operate. With decades of experience supporting the legal, corporate and regulated sectors, Control Risks combines expert practitioners, advanced technology and a client-focused approach to deliver clarity, resilience and actionable intelligence, even in matters with the highest stakes. Control Risks’ Discovery and Data Insights practice provides comprehensive solutions spanning eDiscovery, digital forensics, regulatory investigations, litigation support and managed data services for clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.controlrisks.com.

About Sadie Blue Software

Sadie Blue Software is an innovator in eDiscovery and data insights platforms, dedicated to transforming how legal and compliance teams manage, review and act on digital evidence. The company’s flagship product, Agility Blue, empowers organizations with configurable, user-centric technology designed to adapt to changing investigative, litigation and compliance demands without sacrificing performance or defensibility. Developed and supported by experts in legal technology, Sadie Blue Software delivers solutions trusted by law firms, corporations and government agencies globally. Discover more at www.sadiebluesoftware.com.

Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Control Risks

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com