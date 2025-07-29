Cemtrex’s Vicon Developing Blockchain-Based Video Integrity Layer to Combat Deepfakes and Evidence Tampering

Hauppauge, NY, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) and a leading provider of advanced security and surveillance solutions, today announced that is developing a new framework to integrate blockchain technology into its video surveillance platforms. The initiative is focused on solving a growing threat in public safety and criminal justice: the manipulation and falsification of video evidence using generative AI.

“AI is enabling a world where visual evidence can be fabricated or altered with near-perfect realism,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “We’re entering a new paradigm where a deepfake video can add or remove a weapon from a scene, fabricate a suspect’s presence, or erase crucial moments—undetectably. In that world, chain-of-custody and data authenticity become everything. Blockchain offers a path to defend what’s real.”

Vicon is exploring the use of public blockchain networks, including Solana, to anchor immutable metadata for each video recording—such as timestamps, cryptographic hashes, camera identifiers, and integrity logs. This would create a tamper-evident audit trail proving a video has not been altered after capture, even if exported, shared, or uploaded elsewhere.

“In recent years, there have been high-profile cases where video evidence has gone missing, been corrupted, or raised questions about potential tampering—leading to public confusion and institutional distrust,” Govil added. “We believe the future of video surveillance must include cryptographic proof of authenticity, recorded from the moment of capture through its entire chain of custody.”

Use Cases Under Exploration:

Law Enforcement: Establish indisputable chain-of-custody for bodycam, interview, and patrol footage.

Campus & School Safety: Preserve integrity of incident recordings in sensitive environments.

Transit & Municipal Surveillance: Ensure accountability for public-sector surveillance.

Critical Infrastructure: Prevent malicious editing of access logs, perimeter breaches, or sabotage investigations.

The company believes this capability could help identify whether footage was:

Tampered with (digitally altered or compressed maliciously)

Corrupted by system failure (e.g. power loss, device fault)

Authentically recorded with no edits (full integrity verification)



The project is currently in internal development and technical evaluation, with Vicon preparing to engage pilot customers in the next phase. Future product applications may include blockchain-anchored verification layers for its Anavio cloud video platform and Valerus on-premise VMS.

This announcement comes on the heels of several major contract wins for Vicon in 2025, underscoring the company’s growing traction in global security markets:

$1.2M U.S. County security project

$1.2M U.S. border security contract

$1M international deployment in Saudi Arabia

$800K security system for a UK prison facility

$500K surveillance upgrade for a U.S. school district



These wins reflect continued adoption of Vicon’s intelligent video platforms across law enforcement, education, corrections, and critical infrastructure applications.

“As one of the leaders in corrections and public safety solutions, this issue is of deep concern to us,” said Govil. “We want to lead the industry forward with a solution that restores confidence and ensures that no agency, investigator, or prosecutor has to second-guess the authenticity of critical video evidence. This is about more than compliance—it’s about trust. Our customers rely on video to make decisions that affect lives, liberty, and public safety. We’re building for a future where no one has to ask, ‘Was this real?’”

Cemtrex expects to share updates on pilot deployments and commercial rollout plans as development progresses.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

