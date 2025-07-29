Bluebolt Outdoor Installs Solar-Powered Charging Benches at Colorado State University Pueblo





PUEBLO, Colo., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebolt Outdoor LLC has completed the installation of four solar-powered charging benches at Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo), providing a sustainable, off-grid solution that enhances both campus connectivity and public amenities.

Strategically placed in high-traffic areas, the benches are already receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from students and staff. Each unit features eight high-speed charging ports (four wireless and four USB ports), overhead lighting, and illuminated advertising displays. Powered entirely by lithium battery storage charged through integrated solar panels, the benches operate independently of the traditional electrical grid.

“Bluebolt’s solar-powered benches align perfectly with our mission to promote environmental responsibility while enhancing campus life,” said Joshua Hurley, Senior Director of Auxiliary Services at CSU Pueblo. “Their modern design and off-grid functionality offer students and staff a convenient, eco-friendly place to stay connected outdoors.

What makes this partnership unique is Bluebolt’s no-cost model, supported through advertising, which allows us to add sustainable infrastructure without impacting our budget.

We’ve seen the benches quickly become popular gathering spots, and we look forward to expanding this initiative as part of our commitment to a greener, more connected campus.”





This initiative reflects CSU Pueblo’s broader commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the student experience through forward-thinking infrastructure.

Bluebolt Outdoor is continuing its expansion across the country, bringing sustainable infrastructure to campuses nationwide. Schools and universities interested in adding solar-powered benches to their campuses are encouraged to reach out to explore partnership opportunities.

