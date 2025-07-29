Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA) Strengthens Growth Strategy with Four Key Leadership Appointments

ELLICOTT CITY, Md.,, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA), a mission-focused technology company delivering systems engineering, software development, and IT services, today announced a significant investment with the addition of four accomplished leaders to its team. These strategic hires include a Chief Growth Officer, Vice Presidents of Strategic Growth for the Defense and Intelligence Division, and a Director of Business Development for the HealthTech and FinTech Division.

DCCA’s proactive investment in leadership talent will accelerate its growth trajectory of U.S. national security and health missions.

Chief Growth Officer Brings Decades of Federal Market Experience

Since January 2025, Matthew Johnson has served as Chief Growth Officer at DCCA. Johnson brings extensive expertise in business development, capture management, and strategic leadership within the federal government, the Department of Defense, and the Intelligence Community. Throughout his 25-plus-year career, he has held leadership roles at General Dynamics Information Technology, Perspecta, CACI, Six3 Systems, and American Management Systems. A Virginia Tech alumnus, he is passionate about customer missions and the challenges of the federal market.

“We're not just expanding our team—we're positioning DCCA to capture the extraordinary growth opportunities emerging across the federal market," said David E. Bower, President and Chief Operating Officer of DCCA. "Matt's proven track record of turning federal relationships into sustained revenue growth makes him the right leader to accelerate our market expansion at this pivotal moment."

Defense And Intelligence Division Strengthened with Cyber & Intelligence Community Professional

Derek Noppenberger has been appointed Vice President of Strategic Growth for the Defense and Intelligence Division. Noppenberger brings more than two decades of government contracting experience at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he led strategy, business development, and client delivery for U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community missions, with a strong focus on cybersecurity and national security operations.

"Derek brings the strategic vision and execution expertise that will transform how we compete in the defense and intelligence markets," said Rob Suggs, Senior Vice President of the Defense and Intelligence Division at DCCA. "His ability to identify emerging opportunities and convert them into prime contract wins will be instrumental as we scale our operations to meet an increase in demand for mission-critical capabilities."

In his new role, Noppenberger will lead go-to-market strategy and growth execution across the Defense and Intelligence Division, focusing on expanding the company’s prime contract footprint, strengthening customer relationships, and delivering long-term value in support of national security missions.

Defense And Intelligence Division Gains Aerospace Systems Engineering Expertise

Barry Adams has been appointed Vice President of Strategic Growth for the Defense and Intelligence Division, focused on mission-oriented customers in the Air Force and Space Force. Adams brings ten years of service in the Air Force and more than two decades of aerospace systems engineering and program development experience, with deep expertise in Department of Defense air and space missions, emerging technologies, and digital transformation. His proven ability to translate customer needs into funded initiatives, such as technology demonstrations, Other Transaction Authority agreements, and new programs of record, will be instrumental in advancing DCCA’s digital service offerings.

"Barry's appointment signals our commitment to leading the next generation of air and space technology solutions," said David Bower, President and COO at DCCA. "His track record of converting innovative ideas into funded programs positions us to capture substantial market share as defense agencies accelerate their digital transformation initiatives."

In his new role, Adams will oversee growth strategy, business development, and customer engagement across all levels of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. His responsibilities include expanding DCCA’s market presence, adapting digital services for air and space platforms, strengthening customer relationships, and collaborating with partners to develop next-generation digital capabilities that support mission success.

HealthTech and FinTech Division Adds Three Decades of Health IT Leadership

Ric Bush has been appointed Director of Business Development for the HealthTech and FinTech Division. Bush brings two decades of Health IT leadership across multiple industries, including more than 17 years in the health information technology space supporting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and other Health and Human Services operating divisions. He has led business development and delivery on numerous Health IT contracts for federally funded healthcare programs, consistently delivering high levels of value and support to customers.

"Ric's deep understanding of federal health markets and his proven ability to build lasting client partnerships will drive significant revenue growth in our fastest-expanding division," said Dave Levitt, Vice President of the HealthTech and FinTech Division at DCCA. "His strategic approach to business development—from opportunity identification through contract execution—gives us the competitive edge we need to lead in the federal health technology space."

In his new role, Bush will lead business development and capture initiatives across the HealthTech and FinTech Division, focusing on expanding the company’s prime contract footprint, strengthening customer relationships, and delivering long-term value in support of federally funded healthcare programs.

About DCCA

Providing value to customers in the federal marketplace since 1982.

DCCA has a long, successful history of helping federal agencies and organizations make the most of their IT systems. Our core values of honesty and integrity, excellence in execution, and workforce dedication guide us in our unyielding commitment to every project.

A unique combination of experience and agility.

We truly are second to none when it comes to our ability to leverage our technical capabilities and know-how to effectively plan and deliver comprehensive IT services and solutions that exceed customer expectations.

For over four decades, DCCA has worked collaboratively with customers to ensure performance quality, schedule adherence, cost control and avoidance, and overall project success. And, as a nimble, small business, we can evolve and adapt as quickly as technology changes to ensure our agile, flexible, and innovative solutions make a significant impact across all aspects of government for both today and tomorrow.

Website

http://www.dcca.com/

Headquarters

Ellicott City, MD

Specialties

DCCA is a mission-focused technology company delivering systems engineering, software development, and IT services in support of U.S. national security and health missions.

Our teams bring deep experience modernizing legacy systems, building secure and scalable software, and enabling data-driven decision-making across Defense, Intelligence, and Health agencies.