First Pacific Bancorp Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Results

WHITTIER, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCID: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the “Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The Company remains well-capitalized, with a healthy liquidity position supported by a stable core deposit base and access to substantial sources of liquidity.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2025 include:

  • Total assets ended the second quarter of 2025 at $478 million, up $45 million since year end 2024.
  • Total deposits ended the second quarter of 2025 at $378 million, up $27 million since year end 2024.
  • Total loans ended the second quarter of 2025 at $312 million, up $35 million from year end 2024.
  • Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.
  • The Bank ended the second quarter with a robust capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 8.8% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.3%.
  • As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $52 million, including funds invested overnight, up $11 million since year end 2024.
  • Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities on June 30, 2025, totaled $162 million.

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $634 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $550 thousand in Q1 2025 and $272 thousand in Q2 2024. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $454 thousand, up from $198 thousand in Q2 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported $846 thousand in net income.   

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 1.02% of total loans, and zero loan losses.

“This quarter’s results highlight the strength of our balance sheet and the steady execution of our long-term growth strategy. The Board remains confident in the Bank’s leadership and direction, and appreciates the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our clients, and the continued support of our shareholders,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have been focused on growing our loans and deposits, while maintaining our excellent asset quality and strong liquidity. Our success is driven by our disciplined lending, prudent risk management, and an unwavering commitment to our clients. During the past quarter, we introduced several technological enhancements—from digital banking to payment solutions—designed to enhance our client experience. We look forward to reaching even more clients and strengthening relationships through these improved offerings.”

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank’s operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.  

--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First Pacific Bancorp     
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(Unaudited)     
 Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024Jun 30, 2024
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$8,336,307 $8,042,164 $4,708,926 $23,584,084 $4,671,483 
Fed funds sold & int-bearing balances 43,670,000  39,250,000  36,290,000  25,520,000  37,860,000 
Total cash and cash equivalents 52,006,307  47,292,164  40,998,926  49,104,084  42,531,483 
      
Debt securities (AFS) 1,791,113  1,859,740  1,866,022  3,041,852  3,077,666 
Debt securities (HTM) 98,052,199  99,099,346  100,257,560  101,260,391  102,202,926 
Total debt securities 99,843,312  100,959,086  102,123,582  104,302,243  105,280,592 
      
Construction & land development  26,181,088    25,245,823    23,320,351    23,067,204    24,651,513  
1-4 Family residential  68,065,742    63,536,698    58,588,090    58,082,570    68,588,393  
Multifamily residential  30,570,654    30,452,183    28,561,276    28,966,811    26,800,829  
Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate   120,672,305    105,299,777    100,066,570    99,715,860    94,643,169  
Commercial & industrial  62,021,304    64,956,570    62,322,690    57,342,017    53,504,969  
Consumer & Other  4,378,029    4,572,607    4,525,108    780,639    1,831,036  
Total loans 311,889,122  294,063,658  277,384,085  267,955,101  270,019,909 
Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,179,637) (3,179,637) (3,179,637) (3,109,975) (3,109,975)
Total loans, net 308,709,485  290,884,021  274,204,448  264,845,126  266,909,934 
      
Premises, equipment, and ROU net 2,918,754  2,822,403  1,328,964  1,452,886  1,714,833 
Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,202,582  1,259,139  1,273,134  1,287,129  1,298,084 
Bank owned life insurance 5,347,738  5,317,491  5,287,738  5,257,550  5,227,763 
Accrued interest and other assets 7,650,569  7,703,693  7,755,355  7,505,380  7,476,554 
      
Total Assets$ 477,678,747  $ 456,237,997  $ 432,972,147  $ 433,754,398  $ 430,439,243  
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$138,110,569 $143,205,484 $131,515,568 $129,473,091 $144,240,187 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 24,968,600  39,203,360  28,454,639  24,660,000  24,797,108 
Money market and savings 178,569,935  162,563,677  146,423,126  143,270,628  143,497,864 
Time deposits 35,936,500  44,568,676  44,302,867  44,388,137  41,060,590 
Total deposits 377,585,604  389,541,197  350,696,200  341,791,856  353,595,749 
      
Borrowings 55,000,000  23,000,000  40,000,000  50,000,000  35,000,000 
Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,705,376  3,952,095  3,122,902  3,430,132  3,781,444 
Total liabilities 437,290,980  416,493,292  393,819,102  395,221,988  392,377,193 
      
Shareholders' Equity:     
Capital stock and APIC 37,552,889  37,389,068  37,272,567  37,117,627  36,970,386 
Retained earnings 3,497,084  3,043,502  2,650,877  2,151,305  1,902,788 
Accum other comprehensive income (662,206) (687,865) (770,399) (736,522) (811,124)
Total shareholders' equity 40,387,767  39,744,705  39,153,045  38,532,410  38,062,050 
      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$ 477,678,747  $ 456,237,997  $ 432,972,147  $ 433,754,398  $ 430,439,243  
 


First Pacific Bancorp     
Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly     
(Unaudited)     
      
 Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024Jun 30, 2024
INTEREST INCOME     
Loans, including fees$5,056,534  $4,788,107  $4,814,128  $4,817,174  $4,655,844
Debt securities 464,333   462,472   484,508   499,268   514,613
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 413,487   339,864   419,597   450,166   573,022
Total interest income 5,934,354   5,590,443   5,718,233   5,766,608   5,743,479
      
INTEREST EXPENSE     
Deposits 1,897,025   1,812,760   1,777,351   1,790,578   1,687,121
Borrowings 127,359   219,832   332,375   444,250   524,599
Total interest expense 2,024,384   2,032,592   2,109,726   2,234,828   2,211,720
      
Net interest income 3,909,970   3,557,851   3,608,507   3,531,780   3,531,759
      
Provision for credit losses -   -   -   -   -
      
Net interest income after provision 3,909,970   3,557,851   3,608,507   3,531,780   3,531,759
      
NONINTEREST INCOME     
Service charges, fees and other income 87,059   122,610   119,173   106,628   96,460
Sublease income -   45,222   -   53,975   52,970
Gains (losses) on sale of assets -   -   -   15,335   -
Gains on early payoff of debt -   -   54,125   -   144,325
Total noninterest income 87,059   167,832   173,298   175,938   293,755
      
NONINTEREST EXPENSE     
Salaries and benefits 2,227,827   2,119,302   1,984,774   2,154,290   2,182,674
Occupancy and equipment 277,107   259,480   258,180   374,069   363,695
Other expense 857,837   797,261   836,692   834,281   1,007,247
Total noninterest expense 3,362,771   3,176,043   3,079,646   3,362,640   3,553,616
      
Income before income tax expense 634,258   549,640   702,159   345,078   271,898
      
Income tax expense (benefit) 180,677   157,015   202,586   96,563   74,281
      
Net Income$ 453,581   $ 392,625   $ 499,573   $ 248,515   $ 197,617
      
Earnings per share basic (QTR)$0.10  $0.09  $0.12  $0.06  $0.05
Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,335,529   4,333,735   4,293,829   4,288,851   4,283,351
      


First Pacific Bancorp  
Consolidated Income Statements - Year-to-Date  
(Unaudited)  
   
 Jun 30, 2025Jun 30, 2024
INTEREST INCOME  
Loans, including fees$9,844,641  $9,356,379
Investment securities 926,805   1,058,470
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 753,351   983,707
Total interest income 11,524,797   11,398,556
   
INTEREST EXPENSE  
Deposits 3,709,784   3,433,153
Borrowings 347,191   1,031,989
Total interest expense 4,056,975   4,465,142
   
Net interest income 7,467,822   6,933,414
   
Provision for credit losses -   -
   
Net interest income after provision 7,467,822   6,933,414
   
NONINTEREST INCOME  
Service charges, fees and other income 209,669   204,825
Sublease income 45,222   106,842
Gains (losses) on sale of assets -   -
Gains on early payoff of debt -   144,325
Total noninterest income 254,891   455,992
   
NON INTEREST EXPENSE  
Salaries and benefits 4,347,129   4,361,160
Occupancy and equipment 536,587   732,511
Other expense 1,655,098   1,801,405
Total noninterest expense 6,538,814   6,895,076
   
Income before income tax expense 1,183,899   494,330
   
Income tax expense 337,692   134,805
   
Net Income$ 846,207   $ 359,525
   
Earnings per share basic (YTD)$0.20  $0.08
Weighted average shares outstanding (YTD) 4,334,637   4,282,929
 


First Pacific Bancorp      
Quarterly Financial Highlights      
(Unaudited)      
  Quarterly
  2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
($$ in thousands except per share data) 2nd Qtr1st Qtr4th Qtr3rd Qtr2nd Qtr
EARNINGS      
Net interest income$3,910 3,558 3,609 3,532 3,532 
Provision for loan losses$0 0 0 0 0 
Noninterest income$87 168 173 176 294 
Noninterest expense$3,363 3,176 3,080 3,363 3,554 
Income tax expense$181 157 203 97 74 
Net income$454 393 500 249 198 
       
Earnings per share basic$0.10 0.09 0.12 0.06 0.05 
Weighted average shares outstanding 4,335,529 4,333,735 4,293,829 4,288,851 4,283,351 
Ending shares outstanding 4,335,678 4,335,088 4,294,500 4,291,927 4,283,351 
       
PERFORMANCE RATIOS      
Return on average assets 0.41%0.37%0.47%0.23%0.18%
Return on average common equity 4.55%4.05%5.12%2.58%2.10%
Yield on loans 6.85%6.79%6.91%6.98%6.97%
Yield on earning assets 5.53%5.44%5.50%5.58%5.52%
Cost of deposits 1.95%2.00%1.98%2.05%1.96%
Cost of funding 2.02%2.12%2.18%2.32%2.28%
Net interest margin 3.65%3.46%3.47%3.42%3.40%
Efficiency ratio 84.1%85.2%81.4%90.7%92.9%
       
CAPITAL      
Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.22%8.46%8.77%8.61%8.57%
Book value (BV) per common share$9.32 9.17 9.12 8.98 8.89 
Tangible BV per common share$9.04 8.88 8.82 8.68 8.58 
       
ASSET QUALITY      
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$0 0 0 0 0 
Allowance for credit losses (loans)$3,180 3,180 3,180 3,110 3,110 
Allowance to total loans 1.02%1.08%1.15%1.16%1.15%
Nonperforming loans$1,015 849 672 991 77 
       
END OF PERIOD BALANCES      
Total loans$311,889 294,064 277,384 267,955 270,020 
Total assets$477,679 456,238 432,972 433,754 430,439 
Deposits$377,586 389,541 350,696 341,792 353,596 
Loans to deposits 82.6%75.5%79.1%78.4%76.4%
Shareholders' equity$40,388 39,745 39,153 38,532 38,062 
Full-time equivalent employees 47 46 49 44 44 
       
AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY)      
Total loans$295,970 286,119 276,301 273,960 267,766 
Earning assets$430,237 416,486 412,424 410,298 416,965 
Total assets$445,557 430,891 425,750 424,199 430,830 
Deposits$389,840 368,363 355,369 346,142 346,032 
Shareholders' equity$39,963 39,326 38,746 38,267 37,788 
            

