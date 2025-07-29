First Pacific Bancorp Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Results

WHITTIER, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCID: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the “Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The Company remains well-capitalized, with a healthy liquidity position supported by a stable core deposit base and access to substantial sources of liquidity.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2025 include:

Total assets ended the second quarter of 2025 at $478 million , up $45 million since year end 2024.

ended the second quarter of 2025 at , up $45 million since year end 2024. Total deposits ended the second quarter of 2025 at $378 million, up $27 million since year end 2024.

ended the second quarter of 2025 at up $27 million since year end 2024. Total loans ended the second quarter of 2025 at $312 million, up $35 million from year end 2024.

ended the second quarter of 2025 at up $35 million from year end 2024. Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.

The Bank ended the second quarter with a robust capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 8.8% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.3% .

. As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $52 million , including funds invested overnight, up $11 million since year end 2024.

, including funds invested overnight, up $11 million since year end 2024. Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities on June 30, 2025, totaled $162 million.



For the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $634 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $550 thousand in Q1 2025 and $272 thousand in Q2 2024. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $454 thousand, up from $198 thousand in Q2 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported $846 thousand in net income.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 1.02% of total loans, and zero loan losses.

“This quarter’s results highlight the strength of our balance sheet and the steady execution of our long-term growth strategy. The Board remains confident in the Bank’s leadership and direction, and appreciates the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our clients, and the continued support of our shareholders,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have been focused on growing our loans and deposits, while maintaining our excellent asset quality and strong liquidity. Our success is driven by our disciplined lending, prudent risk management, and an unwavering commitment to our clients. During the past quarter, we introduced several technological enhancements—from digital banking to payment solutions—designed to enhance our client experience. We look forward to reaching even more clients and strengthening relationships through these improved offerings.”

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank’s operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

First Pacific Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,336,307 $ 8,042,164 $ 4,708,926 $ 23,584,084 $ 4,671,483 Fed funds sold & int-bearing balances 43,670,000 39,250,000 36,290,000 25,520,000 37,860,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 52,006,307 47,292,164 40,998,926 49,104,084 42,531,483 Debt securities (AFS) 1,791,113 1,859,740 1,866,022 3,041,852 3,077,666 Debt securities (HTM) 98,052,199 99,099,346 100,257,560 101,260,391 102,202,926 Total debt securities 99,843,312 100,959,086 102,123,582 104,302,243 105,280,592 Construction & land development 26,181,088 25,245,823 23,320,351 23,067,204 24,651,513 1-4 Family residential 68,065,742 63,536,698 58,588,090 58,082,570 68,588,393 Multifamily residential 30,570,654 30,452,183 28,561,276 28,966,811 26,800,829 Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate 120,672,305 105,299,777 100,066,570 99,715,860 94,643,169 Commercial & industrial 62,021,304 64,956,570 62,322,690 57,342,017 53,504,969 Consumer & Other 4,378,029 4,572,607 4,525,108 780,639 1,831,036 Total loans 311,889,122 294,063,658 277,384,085 267,955,101 270,019,909 Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,179,637 ) (3,179,637 ) (3,179,637 ) (3,109,975 ) (3,109,975 ) Total loans, net 308,709,485 290,884,021 274,204,448 264,845,126 266,909,934 Premises, equipment, and ROU net 2,918,754 2,822,403 1,328,964 1,452,886 1,714,833 Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,202,582 1,259,139 1,273,134 1,287,129 1,298,084 Bank owned life insurance 5,347,738 5,317,491 5,287,738 5,257,550 5,227,763 Accrued interest and other assets 7,650,569 7,703,693 7,755,355 7,505,380 7,476,554 Total Assets $ 477,678,747 $ 456,237,997 $ 432,972,147 $ 433,754,398 $ 430,439,243 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 138,110,569 $ 143,205,484 $ 131,515,568 $ 129,473,091 $ 144,240,187 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 24,968,600 39,203,360 28,454,639 24,660,000 24,797,108 Money market and savings 178,569,935 162,563,677 146,423,126 143,270,628 143,497,864 Time deposits 35,936,500 44,568,676 44,302,867 44,388,137 41,060,590 Total deposits 377,585,604 389,541,197 350,696,200 341,791,856 353,595,749 Borrowings 55,000,000 23,000,000 40,000,000 50,000,000 35,000,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,705,376 3,952,095 3,122,902 3,430,132 3,781,444 Total liabilities 437,290,980 416,493,292 393,819,102 395,221,988 392,377,193 Shareholders' Equity: Capital stock and APIC 37,552,889 37,389,068 37,272,567 37,117,627 36,970,386 Retained earnings 3,497,084 3,043,502 2,650,877 2,151,305 1,902,788 Accum other comprehensive income (662,206 ) (687,865 ) (770,399 ) (736,522 ) (811,124 ) Total shareholders' equity 40,387,767 39,744,705 39,153,045 38,532,410 38,062,050 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 477,678,747 $ 456,237,997 $ 432,972,147 $ 433,754,398 $ 430,439,243





First Pacific Bancorp Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly (Unaudited) Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 5,056,534 $ 4,788,107 $ 4,814,128 $ 4,817,174 $ 4,655,844 Debt securities 464,333 462,472 484,508 499,268 514,613 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 413,487 339,864 419,597 450,166 573,022 Total interest income 5,934,354 5,590,443 5,718,233 5,766,608 5,743,479 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,897,025 1,812,760 1,777,351 1,790,578 1,687,121 Borrowings 127,359 219,832 332,375 444,250 524,599 Total interest expense 2,024,384 2,032,592 2,109,726 2,234,828 2,211,720 Net interest income 3,909,970 3,557,851 3,608,507 3,531,780 3,531,759 Provision for credit losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision 3,909,970 3,557,851 3,608,507 3,531,780 3,531,759 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 87,059 122,610 119,173 106,628 96,460 Sublease income - 45,222 - 53,975 52,970 Gains (losses) on sale of assets - - - 15,335 - Gains on early payoff of debt - - 54,125 - 144,325 Total noninterest income 87,059 167,832 173,298 175,938 293,755 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 2,227,827 2,119,302 1,984,774 2,154,290 2,182,674 Occupancy and equipment 277,107 259,480 258,180 374,069 363,695 Other expense 857,837 797,261 836,692 834,281 1,007,247 Total noninterest expense 3,362,771 3,176,043 3,079,646 3,362,640 3,553,616 Income before income tax expense 634,258 549,640 702,159 345,078 271,898 Income tax expense (benefit) 180,677 157,015 202,586 96,563 74,281 Net Income $ 453,581 $ 392,625 $ 499,573 $ 248,515 $ 197,617 Earnings per share basic (QTR) $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,335,529 4,333,735 4,293,829 4,288,851 4,283,351





First Pacific Bancorp Consolidated Income Statements - Year-to-Date (Unaudited) Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 9,844,641 $ 9,356,379 Investment securities 926,805 1,058,470 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 753,351 983,707 Total interest income 11,524,797 11,398,556 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,709,784 3,433,153 Borrowings 347,191 1,031,989 Total interest expense 4,056,975 4,465,142 Net interest income 7,467,822 6,933,414 Provision for credit losses - - Net interest income after provision 7,467,822 6,933,414 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 209,669 204,825 Sublease income 45,222 106,842 Gains (losses) on sale of assets - - Gains on early payoff of debt - 144,325 Total noninterest income 254,891 455,992 NON INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 4,347,129 4,361,160 Occupancy and equipment 536,587 732,511 Other expense 1,655,098 1,801,405 Total noninterest expense 6,538,814 6,895,076 Income before income tax expense 1,183,899 494,330 Income tax expense 337,692 134,805 Net Income $ 846,207 $ 359,525 Earnings per share basic (YTD) $ 0.20 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding (YTD) 4,334,637 4,282,929



