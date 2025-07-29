AERE Network Launches Layer 1 Blockchain with 273,000+ TPS and GRN Initiative

New York, NY, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AERE Network today announced the launch of its EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, a platform developed to overcome scalability, security, and energy efficiency challenges in decentralized applications amid growing global demands. The network achieves over 273,000 transactions per second (TPS), sub-0.5-second finality, and military-grade cryptographic protections, while reducing energy consumption by 99.9% compared to proof-of-work models. Interoperable with Ethereum Virtual Machine tools, the platform supports smart contract deployment with performance improvements of up to 100 times and lower fees.

The architecture includes multi-dimensional sharding for expanded capacity, Effective Proof of Stake (ePoS) consensus to withstand attacks from up to one-third of nodes, atomic cross-shard transactions for smooth operations, zero-knowledge proofs for enhanced privacy, and AI-optimized protocols for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Enterprise capabilities feature customizable private networks, KYC/AML-compliant identity systems, and connectivity to more than 75 blockchains, enabling DeFi ecosystems, and ongoing advancements through 2030.

The AERE token serves as the native asset, with a maximum supply of 2.8 billion tokens, comprising 280 million preminted. Deflationary features include a 37.5% fee burn on transactions, halvings every 4,200,000 blocks, and staking rewards to promote participation and stability. The official AERE token launch is planned for August 28 on major exchanges.

A major platform component is the Global Resilience Network (GRN), slated for 2026 to tackle environmental and social issues worldwide. Aligned with all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, GRN aims for key 2030 outcomes: restoring over 1.5 billion hectares of ecosystems, sequestering more than 1.5 gigatons of CO2 annually, removing 150 million tons of ocean plastic, preserving 1 million species, protecting 700 marine species, and safeguarding 50,000 traditional practices. It projects protecting 6 billion people, securing food for 1.5 billion in hunger, providing water to 2.5 billion, supporting 4.4 billion urban dwellers, preventing 100 million disaster deaths, aiding 300 million climate migrants, and empowering 4 billion marginalized individuals, with economic impacts like $6 trillion in unlocked value, $30 billion in total value locked, $900 billion in avoided damages, $1 trillion in climate finance, 1,500 funded innovations, and 125,000 developer engagements.

Technically, GRN will process millions of TPS, integrate with 75 blockchains, span 150 countries, reach 3 billion lowliteracy users, enable 800 million off-grid communities, support 2,500 decentralized applications, and offer real-time global coordination. The platform's roadmap features mainnet in Q3 2025, DeFi expansions in 2026, and phases like climate resilience networks and universal basic income systems.

The network targets deployment in 150 countries for underserved areas. Governance includes a 100,000 AERE token proposal threshold, 7-day voting, 48-hour delays, 10% quorum, and 66% approval.

"AERE Network represents a pivotal advancement in blockchain, offering solutions that enhance efficiency and address worldwide crises like climate change and inequality with extraordinary scale," said Liviu Hrenaru, CEO of AERE Network.

For technical whitepaper and visuals, visit https://aere.network.

About AERE Network

AERE Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain platform offering 273,000+ TPS and advanced security features. It supports DeFi, enterprise solutions, and initiatives like the Global Resilience Network through scalable technology and community governance.