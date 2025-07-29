Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. Hosts Successful Virtual Shareholder Teleconference, Showcasing AI-Driven Functional Medicine Strategy and World-Class Leadership

SEATTLE, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. ( OTC: FITY ), a pioneer in AI-powered health and wellness solutions, successfully hosted its virtual shareholder teleconference on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST via X (formerly Twitter). The event drew significant engagement from shareholders and stakeholders, providing a comprehensive overview of the company's transformative growth strategy through its subsidiary, Fifty 1 AI Labs. The teleconference highlighted innovative approaches to AI-driven drug repurposing and functional medicine, reinforcing Fifty 1 Labs' position in the rapidly expanding $320.6 billion functional medicine market and $5.68 trillion biotech sector.

The teleconference was deemed highly successful due to several key factors: robust participation from the investment community, compelling presentations by the company's esteemed leadership team—including Nobel Peace Prize recipient Dr. James Orbinski—and clear articulation of a bold roadmap aimed at delivering exceptional shareholder value. Attendees praised the event for its transparency, forward-thinking vision, and the team's demonstrated commitment, which included personal investments and salary deferrals. A recording of the teleconference is now available on the company's website at www.fifty1ailabs.com for those who missed the live broadcast.



Key highlights from the teleconference included:

AI-Powered Innovation in Drug Repurposing: CEO Paul Arora outlined how Fifty 1 AI Labs' proprietary AI platform analyzes vast datasets of off-patent compounds to identify novel therapeutic applications, reducing costs and accelerating personalized wellness solutions. This approach is set to redefine preventative healthcare and capture market share in functional medicine, growing at a 10.9% CAGR through 2030.

Strategic Growth Pillars: The leadership detailed a three-pillar roadmap: (1) A $1 million R&D investment to pioneer AI therapies addressing unmet needs; (2) A targeted $5–10 million biotech acquisition by July 2027 to broaden the pipeline; and (3) Uplisting to OTCQB by Q1 2026 and NASDAQ thereafter to boost liquidity and investor access.

Unwavering Management Alignment: The team emphasized their $350,000 personal investment and salary deferral until reaching a $50 million valuation, aligning incentives with shareholders and fueling R&D and acquisitions.

Nobel-Level Expertise and Global Impact: Dr. James Orbinski, Senior Scientist and 1999 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), discussed the importance of drug repurposing for global health crises. He highlighted synergies with Fifty 1 AI Labs' mission, drawing from his co-founding of the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), which has delivered treatments saving millions of lives.

Wellness and Functional Medicine Focus: Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nima Sakian shared insights on repurposing hormones, peptides, and GLP agents for anti-aging and metabolic health, leveraging AI for efficient, patient-trusted therapies.

Technological Edge: CTO Alind Gupta explained the AI platform's integration of clinical data and machine learning for precise drug repurposing, while Scientific Advisors Edward Mills and Kristian Thorlund highlighted adaptive trials and AI methodology expertise, including the award-winning TOGETHER Trial.

Unique Differentiation: The team addressed what sets Fifty 1 AI Labs apart: a focus on off-patent repurposing with real-world data and adaptive trials for faster, affordable therapies, backed by decades of cross-sector collaboration and academic partnerships.

Founder's Vision: President Brandon Spikes, a former NFL linebacker, underscored the company's mission to empower wellness through science-backed supplements and AI innovations, with emerging university partnerships.

In an open dialogue segment, the leadership fielded questions on salary deferrals, uplisting benefits, team cohesion, academic credentials, and competitive advantages, further demonstrating their unified commitment and strategic clarity.

"Our virtual teleconference was a resounding success, fostering meaningful dialogue with our shareholders and showcasing the depth of our team's expertise," said Paul Arora, CEO of Fifty 1 Labs. "We are energized by the positive response and remain focused on executing our AI-driven strategy to drive growth and value in the evolving healthcare landscape."

Shareholders are invited to submit follow-up questions to IR@fifty1labs.com. For more information, visit www.fifty1ailabs.com.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) is a forward-thinking company dedicated to AI-driven innovations in functional medicine and wellness. Through its subsidiary Fifty 1 AI Labs, the company leverages artificial intelligence to repurpose drugs and develop personalized health solutions, targeting high-growth markets in biotech and preventative care.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Email: IR@fifty1labs.com

Phone: (877) 505-5006

Website: www.fifty1ailabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's future financial and operating performance, business strategy, plans, objectives, and expectations regarding future events or performance. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. For additional details, refer to the company's filings with OTC Markets.