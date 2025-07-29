Spires Wins ‘Technology Tools for Tuition 2025’ at National Tutoring Awards

London, UK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Spires Online Tutors, the UK’s most advanced online tutoring platform, has been named winner of the ‘Technology Tools for Tuition 2025’ award at the prestigious National Tutoring Awards, hosted by The Tutors’ Association. The ceremony took place on Friday 4th July at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, and welcomed more than 400 guests — the largest audience in the awards’ history.



This marks the second consecutive year Spires has been honoured for its role in advancing education technology and its growing impact on the UK tutoring sector.



A Benchmark for Innovation in Education



Spires was recognised for its commitment to technological excellence, including its:



Seamless online learning platform that functions across desktop and mobile

Smart tutor-matching algorithm ensuring personalised support for students

Spires Connect API — a white-label tool empowering other tutoring companies to build branded, scalable online learning ecosystems

Transparent class delivery, payments and recording system — all in one browser-based interface

With a focus on user experience, private tutor empowerment, and student results, Spires continues to redefine what effective tutoring looks like in the digital age.



Karol Pysniak, CTO and Co-Founder, said:



“This award validates our belief that technology can and should enhance human connection in education. Every feature we design is meant to make tutoring more accessible, more rewarding, and more impactful for both tutor and student.”



Dr. Leo Evans, CEO and Co-Founder, added:



“It’s an honour to be recognised again by The Tutors’ Association. In a growing and increasingly competitive market, awards like this show that consistency, innovation, and care still matter.

We’re proud to be leading the way.”



About Spires Online Tutors



Founded in 2014 by Oxbridge graduates, Spires has grown into a global leader in online tutoring, offering lessons in more than 10,000 niche academic and professional subjects. From traditional school tutors and university admissions support through to university tutoring and chartered professional specialisms, Spires serves learners of all ages and abilities.



Spires Platform Highlights



Global Reach: Students in 120+ countries

Selective Tutor Network: Only the top 4% of applicants can join the Spires online tutoring platform

Student Safeguarding: Enhanced DBS, KYC checks

Student Success: In 2023, 81% of learners improved their grades*

High Satisfaction:

4.7/5 Trustpilot rating from over 900 verified reviews

4.97/5 Student Reviews across 100,000+ classes delivered online

Flexible Access: Available across desktop, laptop and mobile

Spires Connect: White-label API that helps tutoring agencies scale and manage operations with ease



About the National Tutoring Awards



The National Tutoring Awards are held annually by The Tutors’ Association (TTA) — the UK’s only professional body representing tutors and tuition businesses. The awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and outstanding contribution across the private education and academic support sector. Categories span from individual tutor recognition to institutional awards, reflecting the diversity and growth of the UK tutoring landscape.



Recognised as one of the leading events in education, the National Tutoring Awards highlight organisations and individuals who are raising standards, widening access, and delivering meaningful outcomes for learners at every level.



Each year, finalists are selected through a competitive judging process, with winners announced at a high-profile gala event attended by industry leaders, educators, policy stakeholders, and representatives from across the education sector.



Learn More about Spires



As a leader in UK EdTech, Spires offers tutoring solutions for all. Whether you’re a student seeking tailored online tuition, a tutor looking for online tutoring jobs, or an education provider needing scalable tech tools – to join the platform, explore collaboration opportunities, or learn more:



www.spires.co | support@spires.co | Spires Online Tutors, 60 Sheffield Terrace, London W8 7NA, UK.



