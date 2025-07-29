Noshinku Launches Nourishing Travel Hand Sanitizing Wipes Built on Skincare

New York City, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noshinku , the brand reimagining everyday personal care essentials for the modern consumer, announced the newest expansion in its product portfolio: Nourishing Travel Hand Sanitizing Wipes. Designed for on-the-go use without compromising ingredients, these portable wipes are the latest evolution in Noshinku’s mission to elevate everyday personal care, with beautiful, natural fragrances and packaging that keep consumers healthy and bring joy to daily routines.

“We want to continue to reimagine everyday wellness products that typically feel mundane. Our customers expect beautiful & effective products that are kind to their skin, as well as to the planet,” said Arie Hefter, Co-Founder, Noshinku. “With thoughtfully sourced ingredients, zero dyes, and hand crafted essential oil scents, our new wipes bring a better-for-you approach to personal hygiene that you’ll actually want to use.”

Like all Noshinku hand sanitizing products, the new wipes kill 99.9% of germs using clean ingredients, nourishing botanicals, and artisanally-crafted 100% natural essential oil fragrances.

Premium product attributes include:

Pharma-grade sugar cane alcohol, premium botanicals, and 100% natural essential oil scents clean, hydrate and refresh hands without harsh chemicals or dyes.

Infused with hydrating aloe, green tea and oat extracts to soothe and protect skin.

Free of parabens, artificial fragrances and benzalkonium chloride (common antiseptic).

Product Availability:

Launching July 29, 2025 on Noshinku.com and Amazon.com , the wipes will be available in three signature scents:

Eucalyptus: crisp, refreshing and clean

Bergamont: bright, citrusy and tangy

Lavendula: calming, floral and earthy

Discovery Pack: combination 3-pack with each signature scent

Pricing:

Single pouch (15 wipes / 1 pouch): $4.99 MSRP

3-pack (45 wipes / 3 pouches): $14.00 MSRP

To learn more, please visit Noshinku.com .

About Noshinku: Founded in 2018, Noshinku is rewriting the rules of hand sanitizer with clean skincare refined scents and moisturizing ingredients at the forefront. Noshinku believes that life is lived in the details, and its products’ elegant appearances and beautifully crafted scent blends support the brand's larger mission to provide personal care products that look and feel good. FDA registered and manufactured in the U.S., Noshinku thoughtfully selects every ingredient, from natural essential oils to bacteria-killing sugarcane alcohol, resulting in a premium personal care product. To learn more, visit noshinku.com.



