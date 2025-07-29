Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034 Featuring Leading Players - Curaleaf, Aphria, Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis Corp, and Tilray

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cannabis pharmaceuticals market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $6.03 billion in 2024 to $9.45 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.66%. The cannabis pharmaceuticals market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $56.37 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.29%.





This Cannabis Pharmaceuticals market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

The growth in the historic period of the cannabis pharmaceuticals market can be attributed to several key factors, the increase in the legalization of medical cannabis, rising awareness of the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids, a growing prevalence of chronic and neurological disorders, supportive regulatory frameworks, expanding investments from pharmaceutical companies, and a shift in public perception toward cannabis as a viable healthcare solution. Looking forward, the growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by increasing regulatory approvals for medical cannabis, growing awareness of its benefits, expanding applications in the management of pain and neurological disorders, and a rising prevalence of chronic illnesses.

North America was the largest region in the cannabis pharmaceuticals market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Innovations in drug delivery systems and the establishment of favorable reimbursement policies will also play a crucial role in market growth. Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in cannabinoid extraction technologies, the development of targeted drug delivery systems, the adoption of synthetic cannabinoid formulations, improvements in clinical trial methodologies, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery.



The growing prevalence of epilepsy is expected to drive the expansion of the cannabis pharmaceuticals market. Epilepsy, a neurological disorder marked by recurrent, unprovoked seizures due to abnormal brain activity, is becoming more common due to improved diagnoses, increased awareness, and better reporting. Environmental, genetic, and lifestyle factors may also contribute to the rise in cases. Cannabis-based treatments have shown promise in managing epilepsy by using cannabinoids such as CBD to reduce the frequency and severity of seizures in patients who do not respond to traditional anti-epileptic drugs.



Companies in the cannabis pharmaceuticals market are increasingly focusing on the development of innovative products, such as advanced medical cannabis formulations, to address a variety of medical conditions and improve patient outcomes. These formulations are specially designed cannabis-based products optimized for therapeutic use, incorporating precise doses of cannabinoids such as THC and CBD.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $56.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 56.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Characteristics



3. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Trends and Strategies



4. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceuticals

Cannabis Extracts

Synthetic Cannabinoids

6.2. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation by Formulation Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Capsules and Tablets

Oils and Tinctures

Topical Solutions

6.3. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation by Therapeutic Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cancer

Neurological Disorders

Pain Management

6.4. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

6.5. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Hospitals and Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Research Organizations

6.6. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceuticals, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

THC-Based Pharmaceuticals

CBD-Based Pharmaceuticals

Combination of THC and CBD Pharmaceuticals

Other Cannabinoid-Based Formulations

6.7. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cannabis Extracts, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extracts

Broad-Spectrum Cannabis Extracts

Isolate Cannabis Extracts (CBD Isolate)

6.8. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Synthetic Cannabinoids, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Synthetic THC Analogues

Synthetic CBD Analogues

Synthetic Cannabinoid Receptor Agonists

Designer Synthetic Cannabinoids

7. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

Aphria Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Tilray Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Columbia Care Inc.

Acreage Holdings Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

MedMen Enterprises Inc.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

Cronos Group

Enveric Biosciences Inc.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

Valens Company Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Aleafia Health Inc.

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.

Avicanna Inc.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l17xic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment