Cannabis Use Disorder Global Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034 | Expansion Fueled by Rising Awareness, Legalization, Digital Therapies, and Advancements in Personalized Treatment

The cannabis use disorder market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.53 billion in 2024 to $1.66 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The cannabis use disorder market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.22 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

North America was the largest region in the cannabis use disorder market in 2024. The regions covered in cannabis use disorder report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the cannabis use disorder market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the legalization and decriminalization of cannabis, increased public awareness of mental health and addiction, the expansion of cannabis research and clinical studies, advancements in behavioral therapy and addiction treatment, and greater accessibility to treatment through digital health platforms.







The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding cannabis legalization and regulation, increasing mental health awareness and integrated care models, advancements in pharmacological treatments and FDA approvals, the rise of digital therapeutics and telehealth services, and increased investment in research and evidence-based treatments. Major trends in the forecast period include digital and mobile health interventions, emerging studies on psilocybin-assisted therapy, advancements in treatment options, the adoption of personalized medicine, and innovations in biotechnology.



The growing awareness and diagnosis of cannabis addiction are expected to drive the expansion of the cannabis use disorder market. Educating the public, healthcare professionals, and individuals about the signs, symptoms, and risks of cannabis use disorder (CUD) plays a crucial role in its diagnosis and treatment. The rising awareness and diagnosis of cannabis addiction can be attributed to factors such as increased cannabis legalization and availability, along with growing scientific and medical recognition. Cannabis use disorder treatment provides a structured approach to managing withdrawal symptoms, reducing cravings, and addressing underlying psychological factors.

It directly supports the diagnosis of cannabis addiction by offering clinical evidence of dependency patterns, highlighting the severity of the disorder, and guiding appropriate interventions based on individual needs. For example, in December 2023, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a UK-based government department, reported a 2% increase in the number of people seeking treatment for cannabis-related issues, rising from 28,263 in 2021 to 28,845 in 2022. As a result, the increasing awareness and diagnosis of cannabis addiction are fueling the growth of the cannabis use disorder market.



Leading companies in the cannabis use disorder market are focusing on developing advanced substance use management solutions to provide personalized care for individuals struggling with cannabis addiction. A substance use management solution is a comprehensive system designed to prevent, treat, and manage substance use disorders, assisting individuals in overcoming dependency on substances such as cannabis. It emphasizes long-term recovery, relapse prevention, and overall well-being.

For instance, in April 2024, Pelago, a US-based virtual clinic specializing in substance use management, launched a cannabis use disorder (CUD) treatment program. The program seeks to address the rising prevalence of CUD in the U.S., where nearly 18 million adults are affected. Pelago's approach involves educating individuals about cannabis use and providing access to evidence-based treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy and motivational enhancement therapy. The program also supports adolescents aged 15 to 17, focusing on abstinence-based goals.



In January 2025, Lantern, a US-based specialty care platform, partnered with Pelago to enhance access to substance use disorder treatment. This collaboration aims to streamline healthcare benefits for Lantern's employer clients and expand access to substance use disorder support for more individuals. Pelago, a US-based digital clinic, offers a specialized treatment solution for cannabis use disorder.



