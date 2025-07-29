Cannabis-Infused Products Market Analysis Report 2025-2029 and 2034 | E-Commerce Surge Boosting Expansion, SoRSE Emulsion Technology Enhancing Cannabis Beverage Experience

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis-Infused Products Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cannabis-infused products market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $27.37 billion in 2024 to $33.85 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The cannabis-infused products market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $78.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%.

This Cannabis-Infused Products Market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing legalization of cannabis, growing consumer awareness, a rise in medical cannabis applications, innovations in product formulations, and the expansion of distribution channels.



The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to ongoing legalization trends, rising demand for wellness products, increasing investment in research and development, growing acceptance of CBD products, and the expansion of e-commerce platforms. Key trends in the forecast period include the use of nanotechnology for better absorption, advanced extraction techniques, the development of cannabis-based beverages, AI-driven product innovation, and the adoption of blockchain for supply chain transparency.



The growth of e-commerce is expected to drive the expansion of the cannabis-infused products market in the future. E-commerce refers to the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet, facilitating transactions through online platforms and digital payment systems. This sector is growing due to increased internet penetration, shifting consumer preferences for online shopping, and advancements in digital payment solutions, making online shopping more convenient and accessible.

Cannabis-infused products are benefiting from e-commerce by meeting the rising demand for wellness and alternative health solutions. They offer a variety of products that can be easily accessed, purchased, and delivered through online platforms. For example, in May 2024, the United States Census Bureau reported that U.S. retail e-commerce sales reached $289.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, marking a 2.1% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This growth in e-commerce is contributing to the expansion of the cannabis-infused products market.



Companies in the cannabis-infused products market are focusing on innovative technologies, such as SoRSE emulsion technology, to improve the bioavailability and taste of cannabis-infused beverages and edibles, enhancing the overall consumer experience. SoRSE emulsion technology is a patented water-soluble emulsion platform designed to improve the bioavailability, stability, and sensory experience of cannabis and other functional ingredients in consumable products.

For instance, in January 2024, Aurora Cannabis Inc., a Canada-based cannabis company, launched a new line of cannabis-infused beverages, including Neon Rush, Strawberry Pineapple Tropical Fizz, and Pineapple Coconut Fizz. These beverages combine precise dosage control with the convenience of a drink, allowing consumers to enjoy consistent effects in an easy-to-consume form. They utilize SoRSE emulsion technology, ensuring better bioavailability of cannabinoids, which leads to faster onset times and more predictable effects. The beverages also feature a smooth taste that masks the natural bitterness of cannabis, appealing to both seasoned users and newcomers.



In December 2024, Organigram Holdings Inc., a Canada-based company specializing in the production of medical cannabis products, acquired Motif Labs Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to strengthen Organigram's market position, broaden its product range, and enhance its capabilities in the cannabis-infused products segment, solidifying its leadership in the Canadian cannabis industry. Motif Labs Ltd. is a Canadian company known for producing high-quality cannabis extracts and innovative products.



North America was the largest region in the cannabis-infused products market in 2024. The regions covered in cannabis-infused products report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the cannabis-infused products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $33.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $78.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cannabis-Infused Products Market Characteristics



3. Cannabis-Infused Products Market Trends and Strategies



4. Cannabis-Infused Products Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Cannabis-Infused Products PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Cannabis-Infused Products Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Skincare

Cosmetics

Haircare

Intimate Lubricants

Gummies

Pills

Infused Beverages

6.2. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Segmentation by Source, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Hemp

Marijuana

6.3. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

B2B

B2C

6.4. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Medical

Personal Use

Pharmaceuticals

Wellness

6.5. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Sub-Segmentation of Skincare, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

CBD-Infused Lotions

Cannabis-Infused Face Serums

Hemp-Infused Moisturizers

6.6. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cosmetics, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cannabis-Infused Foundations

CBD-Infused Lip Balms

Hemp-Infused Mascaras

6.7. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Sub-Segmentation of Haircare, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

CBD-Infused Shampoos

Cannabis-Infused Conditioners

Hemp-Infused Hair Oils

6.8. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Sub-Segmentation of Intimate Lubricants, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

CBD-Infused Lubricants

THC-Infused Lubricants

Hybrid Cannabis Lubricants

6.9. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Sub-Segmentation of Gummies, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

CBD Gummies

THC Gummies

Full-Spectrum Cannabis Gummies

7. Cannabis-Infused Products Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cannabis-Infused Products Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Green Thumb Industries Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Cresco Labs Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Tilray Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Cannabis-Infused Products Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Columbia Care Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

MedMen Enterprises Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Eaze Inc.

Pax Labs

Flow Kana Inc.

Kiva Brands Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.

Vireo Health International Inc.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

Indus Holdings Inc.

THC Design Inc.

Herbivore Botanicals

Baked Bros LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmkbej

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment