AEHL Signs $50 Million Strategic Financing Agreement to Launch Bitcoin Acquisition Plan

New York, USA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise”, “AEHL” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) with a leading U.S.-based investment firm, Streeterville Capital, LLC, for a total financing amount of up to $50 million. The proceeds from this financing will be used exclusively to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), marking a major step forward in AEHL’s entry into the cryptocurrency asset space.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Streeterville Capital will provide capital to the Company in tranches over a period of up to 24 months, in an amount not to exceed $50 million. AEHL will use these funds to gradually acquire Bitcoin based on market conditions.

The Agreement clearly specifies that the financing proceeds are solely designated for Bitcoin acquisition, highlighting AEHL’s move from strategic planning to execution in the crypto asset sector.

“The move marks a true starting point of AEHL’s digital transformation and a significant milestone as we shift from strategy to execution,” said Ms. Tingting Zhang, CEO of AEHL. “We have developed a clear and well-defined digital asset roadmap, and this financing provides the capital capability needed to support our long-term strategic goals. Bitcoin, as a scarce and decentralized digital asset with growing global consensus, will be a key component of our new capital structure.”

Ms. Zhang further emphasized that the Company will strictly fulfill its public disclosure obligations, regularly updating the market on its Bitcoin purchase progress, holding status and custody arrangements to provide investors with timely, transparent, and verifiable information.

Looking ahead, AEHL will flexibly allocate funding and manage asset acquisitions based on market conditions and strategic priorities, coordinating Bitcoin investments and overall capital management. The Company also stated that it will continue to explore additional strategic opportunities in Web3 and the broader crypto finance space, and plans to release a comprehensive long-term Bitcoin strategic development roadmap in the near future.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited engages in energy infrastructure solutions through natural gas power generation via its wholly owned subsidiary AEHL US LLC ("AEHL US") and holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co. Ltd (“Kylin Cloud”), which operates a livestreaming e-commerce business in China. Kylin Cloud provides access to over 800,000 hosts and influencers. For more information, please visit our website at https://aehltd.com.

Contact Information:

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Xiaoying Song,

Chief Financial Officer

info@aehltd.com

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Janice Wang

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com

+1 628 283 9214