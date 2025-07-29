U.S. Retail Pharmacy De-identified Health Data Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Enhanced Inventory Tracking with AI and Predictive Analytics Addresses Drug Shortages

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Retail Pharmacy De-identified Health Data Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Dataset Type (DSCSA Data, Market Basket Data, Inventory Data, Prior Authorization Data) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Retail Pharmacy De-identified Health Data Market was valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.88%
This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for real-world evidence (RWE) and real-world data (RWD), alongside the continued expansion of value-based care (VBC) and outcome-based reimbursement models. Additionally, favorable regulatory initiatives, such as compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), are further fueling market expansion. The rapid adoption of VBC models is reshaping the U.S. healthcare landscape by redefining how care outcomes are evaluated, priced, and incentivized.
De-identified health data is essential for clinical research as it allows researchers to analyze large datasets while protecting patient privacy. This data identifies trends, evaluates treatment effectiveness, and supports population health studies without compromising individual identities. By leveraging de-identified data, researchers can enhance the quality of their findings and facilitate advancements in medical knowledge and practice.
For instance, in April 2023, Philips and MIT's Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) collaborated to develop an enhanced critical care dataset to advance clinical research and AI applications in healthcare. This dataset includes de-identified data from ICU patients and integrates comprehensive clinical information to support researchers and educators in gaining insights into critical care and improving patient outcomes. The initiative fosters innovation in AI-driven healthcare solutions, contributing to more accurate diagnostics and personalized treatments.
The volume and urgency of treatment approvals related to COVID-19 drove significant demand for de-identified data. Payers and providers utilized these datasets to streamline access pathways, automate administrative workflows, and support rapid decision-making. These developments also informed the evolution of policies to reduce friction in care delivery during public health emergencies. Widespread drug and medical supply shortages highlighted the need for enhanced visibility into real-time inventory data at the pharmacy level. Stakeholders, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesalers, and health tech companies, invested heavily in predictive analytics and AI-based inventory tracking to proactively manage stockouts and ensure timely access to critical therapies.
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Increasing demand for real-world evidence (RWE) and real-world data (RWD)
- Favorable regulatory support for drug supply chain transparency (DSCSA Compliance)
- Growth of value-based care and outcome-based reimbursement models
Market Restraint Analysis
- Stringent Privacy regulations and legal risk exposure
- Lack of data quality and data standardization
Market Opportunity Analysis
- Integration with digital health, AI, and analytics platforms
Market Challenge Analysis
- Ethical concerns and public distrust in data commercialization
Competitor Comparison Analysis & Benchmarking
- CVS Health
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
- Walmart Pharmacy
- The Kroger Co.
- Albertsons
- UnitedHealth Group
- Humana
- BrightSpring Health Services
- Costco Wholesale Corporation
- Centene Corporation
- Ahold Delhaize
- Rite Aid Corp
- H E B, LP
- Aurora Health Care (a part of Advocate Health)
- Big Y Foods, Inc.
- Brookshire Brothers
- Wakefern Food Corp.
- Publix
- Cub (subsidiary of United Natural Foods, Inc.)
U.S. Retail Pharmacy De-identified Health Data Market Report Segmentation
DSCSA Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- By Buyer Type:
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
- Drug Distributors
- Regulatory Tech Vendors (e.g., TraceLink, LSPedia)
- Healthcare SaaS Vendors (compliance and recall management tools)
- Others (Federal Agencies e.g., FDA, etc.)
Market Basket Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- By Buyer Type:
- CPG & Pharma Brands
- Marketing & AdTech Firms
- Health Insurers & PBMs
- Retail Analytics Platforms
- Others (Data Aggregators (e.g., NielsenIQ, IRI), etc.)
Prior Authorization Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- By Buyer Type:
- Payers & PBMs
- Pharma Market Access Teams
- Health IT Providers
- Consulting & Policy Firms
- Others (Advocacy Groups, etc.)
Inventory Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- By Buyer Type:
- Pharma Manufacturers
- Distributors/Wholesalers
- AI/ML Inventory Optimization Vendors
- Others (Clinical Supply Vendors, etc.)
Episodic Data / Pharmacy Rx Claims Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- By Buyer Type:
- Value-based Payers & ACOs
- Pharma Outcomes Teams
- Real-world Evidence Vendors
- CMS & Government Organizations
- Others (AI/ML Healthtech Firms, etc.)
