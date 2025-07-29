U.S. Retail Pharmacy De-identified Health Data Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Enhanced Inventory Tracking with AI and Predictive Analytics Addresses Drug Shortages

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Retail Pharmacy De-identified Health Data Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Dataset Type (DSCSA Data, Market Basket Data, Inventory Data, Prior Authorization Data) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Retail Pharmacy De-identified Health Data Market was valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.88%

This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for real-world evidence (RWE) and real-world data (RWD), alongside the continued expansion of value-based care (VBC) and outcome-based reimbursement models. Additionally, favorable regulatory initiatives, such as compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), are further fueling market expansion. The rapid adoption of VBC models is reshaping the U.S. healthcare landscape by redefining how care outcomes are evaluated, priced, and incentivized.







De-identified health data is essential for clinical research as it allows researchers to analyze large datasets while protecting patient privacy. This data identifies trends, evaluates treatment effectiveness, and supports population health studies without compromising individual identities. By leveraging de-identified data, researchers can enhance the quality of their findings and facilitate advancements in medical knowledge and practice.



For instance, in April 2023, Philips and MIT's Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) collaborated to develop an enhanced critical care dataset to advance clinical research and AI applications in healthcare. This dataset includes de-identified data from ICU patients and integrates comprehensive clinical information to support researchers and educators in gaining insights into critical care and improving patient outcomes. The initiative fosters innovation in AI-driven healthcare solutions, contributing to more accurate diagnostics and personalized treatments.



The volume and urgency of treatment approvals related to COVID-19 drove significant demand for de-identified data. Payers and providers utilized these datasets to streamline access pathways, automate administrative workflows, and support rapid decision-making. These developments also informed the evolution of policies to reduce friction in care delivery during public health emergencies. Widespread drug and medical supply shortages highlighted the need for enhanced visibility into real-time inventory data at the pharmacy level. Stakeholders, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesalers, and health tech companies, invested heavily in predictive analytics and AI-based inventory tracking to proactively manage stockouts and ensure timely access to critical therapies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered United States



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing demand for real-world evidence (RWE) and real-world data (RWD)

Favorable regulatory support for drug supply chain transparency (DSCSA Compliance)

Growth of value-based care and outcome-based reimbursement models

Market Restraint Analysis

Stringent Privacy regulations and legal risk exposure

Lack of data quality and data standardization

Market Opportunity Analysis

Integration with digital health, AI, and analytics platforms

Market Challenge Analysis

Ethical concerns and public distrust in data commercialization

Competitor Comparison Analysis & Benchmarking

CVS Health

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Walmart Pharmacy

The Kroger Co.

Albertsons

UnitedHealth Group

Humana

BrightSpring Health Services

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Centene Corporation

Ahold Delhaize

Rite Aid Corp

H E B, LP

Aurora Health Care (a part of Advocate Health)

Big Y Foods, Inc.

Brookshire Brothers

Wakefern Food Corp.

Publix

Cub (subsidiary of United Natural Foods, Inc.)

U.S. Retail Pharmacy De-identified Health Data Market Report Segmentation



DSCSA Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

By Buyer Type:

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Drug Distributors

Regulatory Tech Vendors (e.g., TraceLink, LSPedia)

Healthcare SaaS Vendors (compliance and recall management tools)

Others (Federal Agencies e.g., FDA, etc.)

Market Basket Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

By Buyer Type:

CPG & Pharma Brands

Marketing & AdTech Firms

Health Insurers & PBMs

Retail Analytics Platforms

Others (Data Aggregators (e.g., NielsenIQ, IRI), etc.)

Prior Authorization Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

By Buyer Type:

Payers & PBMs

Pharma Market Access Teams

Health IT Providers

Consulting & Policy Firms

Others (Advocacy Groups, etc.)

Inventory Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

By Buyer Type:

Pharma Manufacturers

Distributors/Wholesalers

AI/ML Inventory Optimization Vendors

Others (Clinical Supply Vendors, etc.)

Episodic Data / Pharmacy Rx Claims Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

By Buyer Type:

Value-based Payers & ACOs

Pharma Outcomes Teams

Real-world Evidence Vendors

CMS & Government Organizations

Others (AI/ML Healthtech Firms, etc.)

