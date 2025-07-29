Automotive OEM Telematics Market Report 2025: Telematics Subscriptions Predicted to Double by 2029, Reflecting a 13% CAGR

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of connected cars with embedded OEM telematics systems is expected to surpass 500 million by 2029

Virtually all of the world's leading carmakers have launched mass-market services in key regions today. The research estimates that 79% of all new cars sold worldwide in 2024 were equipped with an OEM-embedded telematics system, up from 75% in 2023.

The eCall mandate in EU27+EFTA+UK has accelerated the adoption of telematics, making it a standard feature in nearly all new cars sold in the region in 2024. By 2025, the attach rate in EU27+EFTA+UK is expected to reach 100 percent, up from 97 percent in 2024. North America is an advanced market in terms of premium telematics services with an attach rate of about 93 percent. In China, the attach rate reached 84 percent in 2024. Other developed markets include Russia and CIS, Japan and South Korea

In other regions, the attach rate is still around 30-40 percent. Since many volume brands such as Toyota, GM, Stellantis, Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Honda and Nissan now offer connected services for free in their main markets, they will constitute a large part of the growth of connected car subscriptions in the coming years. Premium brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi have offered telematics services as a standard feature across models and geographies for more than a decade and have a considerable number of subscribers.

Other major car brands offering embedded telematics on a broad scale include Kia, Tesla, Renault, Geely, BYD, Volvo Cars, Mazda, JLR, SAIC, GWM, Chery, Subaru, Porsche, Lexus and Changan Motors. Relatively newly founded brands in China such as Leapmotor, Li Auto and NIO also offer embedded telematics services. The research estimates that total shipments of embedded OEM telematics systems reached 64.5 million units worldwide in 2024. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9 percent, shipments are expected to reach 82.1 million units in 2029. During the same time, the attach rate of embedded telematics units is forecasted to increase from about 79 percent in 2024 to 93 percent in 2029.

The number of embedded telematics subscriptions is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13% from 286.6 million in 2024 to 528.1 million in 2029. Car manufacturers rely on services provided by mobile network operators, MVNOs, connectivity management platform providers and telematics service providers. Mobile operators and MVNOs such as AT&T, Vodafone, China Unicom, China Mobile, KDDI, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Verizon, Cubic and NTT are leading connectivity providers in the automotive segment. Connectivity management platforms is also an important part of the connected car ecosystem enabling features such as provisioning, subscription management, cost monitoring and event management. Leading connectivity management platforms players in the automotive industry include Cisco, Aeris, Airlinq and Lolo Company.

Telematics service providers in the OEM segment have established partnerships with multiple telematics system vendors to enable connected car services for car manufacturers across an international footprint. Examples of telematics service providers focusing on the automotive OEM segment include Beijing Yesway Information Technology, Bosch, Cerence AI, Forvia, Harman International, Here Technologies, PATEO, Sibros, SiriusXM Connect, Sonatus, TomTom, Valtech Mobility and WirelessCar. There are also companies specialising in building connected car services and applications upon connected car data. Examples of such companies include Caruso, CCC Intelligent Solutions, High Mobility, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Smartcar.

Key Topics Covered:

The Global Passenger Car Market

Passenger cars in use by region

New passenger car registration trends

Car manufacturers

Overview of car OEM telematics services

Regulatory compliance Vehicle security, safety and emergency call regulations Vehicle emissions Data protection

Market trends Hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and all-electric vehicles Carsharing and personal transportation as a service ADAS and autonomous driving technologies Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications



Car Telematics Solutions

Car telematics infrastructure

Car telematics applications eCall and roadside assistance Stolen vehicle tracking Motor insurance telematics Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance Over-the-air updates Leasing and rental fleet management Electronic toll collection and congestion charging Remote control and convenience services Connected navigation and infotainment Connected in-vehicle payments Wi-Fi hotspots AI-powered in-car personal assistants

Connectivity options Tethered devices Integrated smartphone solutions Embedded connectivity solutions



OEM Telematics Propositions

BMW Group

BYD Auto

Changan Motors

Chery Group

Ford Motor Company

Geely

General Motors

Great Wall Motors

Honda Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Group

Jaguar Land Rover

Leapmotor

Li Auto

Mazda Motor Corporation

Mercedes-Benz Group

NIO

Nissan Motor Company

Renault Group

SAIC Motor

Stellantis

Subaru

Tesla

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Group

Volvo Cars

Connected Car Ecosystem Players

Telematics service providers

Beijing Yesway Information Technology

Bosch

Cerence AI

Forvia

Harman International

HERE Technologies

PATEO

Sibros

SiriusXM Connect

Sonatus

TomTom

Valtech Mobility

WirelessCar

Data-as-a-Service marketplaces and developer platforms

Caruso

CCC Intelligent Solutions

High Mobility

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Mobile operators

America Movil

AT&T

China Mobile

China Unicom

Deutsche Telekom

KDDI

Orange

Singtel

Tele2

Telefonica

Telenor

Verizon

Vodafone

IoT managed service providers

Airnity

Cubic

Lenovo Connect

NTT

Tata Communications

Connectivity management platform providers

Aeris

Airlinq

Cisco

Lolo Company

Market Forecasts and Trends

Car telematics forecasts Car sales forecast Hardware and service revenue forecast Embedded TCU shipments by technology Connected car data consumption analysis

Market trends Gen AI-powered in-car personal assistants to improve driving experiences Connectivity as an enabler for the software-defined vehicle Over-the-air (OTA) updates now ubiquitous on the market Mass market safety services driven by regional mandates Smartphone-mirroring solutions expected to remain popular OEM SVT services compete with aftermarket services in many countries Connected navigation faces competition from free smartphone apps CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care OEMs involved in usage-based insurance products In-vehicle commerce platforms are emerging in mature markets Chinese brands enter the European car market Western OEMs adopt new strategies for the Chinese market Satellite IoT communications in the automotive industry

Value chain analysis

Mergers and acquisitions

