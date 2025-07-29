Enterprise Agentic AI Market Surges to $40 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, Enterprise Agentic AI Market: The Future of Intelligent Automation - Global Forecast to 2030" The Enterprise Agentic AI market is projected to reach USD 40 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 47%.

The Enterprise Agentic AI market is experiencing exceptional growth due to a powerful convergence of business imperatives and technological breakthroughs. Leading organizations are experiencing revolutionary shifts in their operational landscapes, powered by agentic artificial intelligence. Agentic AI-driven systems are dramatically slashing customer support expenditures, achieving cost reductions of 50%. Within supply chain operations, the impact on procurement is even more profound, with operational expenses decreasing by as much as 90%.

These financial benefits are matched by equally impressive gains in efficiency. Companies are reporting significant reductions in the time required to handle complex tasks, with some seeing a 52% decrease in processing times.

Financial services, retail & e-commerce, and professional services are the most attractive segments within Enterprise Agentic AI.

The power of Agentic AI is transforming customer interactions and streamlining critical operations, particularly within the retail and financial services sectors.

In retail, Agentic AI-powered customer experience agents are delivering highly personalized and proactive support. By analysing real-time data, user behaviour, and browse patterns, these intelligent agents independently generate tailored recommendations, promotions, and provide immediate customer support interventions. This ensures a seamless and highly relevant customer journey.

Meanwhile, in financial services, Agentic AI agents are autonomously fulfilling a wide range of customer requests. These intelligent systems interpret customer intent and execute actions across back-end systems without human intervention, handling tasks such as card blocking, KYC updates, or modifying loan terms. This not only enhances efficiency but also significantly improves the speed and accuracy of customer service.

Five growth drivers will shape the future of Agentic AI — cost benefits, improved operational efficiency, increased time to market, enhanced decision-making capabilities, technological advancements, and enterprise-grade integration.

The research categorizes the competitive landscape into four key vendor segments, each serving critical roles in enabling enterprise agentic AI adoption:

Infrastructure and Framework Providers represent companies delivering foundational platforms, cloud services, and orchestration tools essential for developing, deploying, and scaling agentic AI systems. These vendors establish the core computational backbone that enables sophisticated AI agents to operate reliably in enterprise environments.

Platform Providers encompass vendors offering foundational development environments and tools that enable organizations to build and scale their own agentic AI applications and services. These companies bridge the gap between raw infrastructure capabilities and specific business applications.

Agentic AI Services category includes vendors combining robotic process automation with AI agents and workflow orchestration to deliver turnkey intelligent automation solutions. These providers focus on complete business process automation that can independently execute complex, multi-step workflows.

Application Providers consist of companies delivering specialized agentic features directly integrated into end-user software, enhancing existing applications across CRM, collaboration, and other enterprise domains with embedded AI agent capabilities.

Together, this represents a highly competitive yet complementary market structure where companies across different segments are collaborating to deliver comprehensive agentic AI solutions.

The US, Canada, Germany France, China, India, and Japan are emerging as the most attractive countries for Agentic AI in the next 5 years.

Our research reveals explosive momentum in the global enterprise agentic AI sector, with North America leading substantial investment from industry leaders and strategic government initiatives. The comprehensive analysis shows the UK market demonstrating exceptional strength, driven by enterprise-wide productivity improvements following widespread agentic AI adoption among major London-based firms.

Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, fuelled by intensified enterprise automation focus and major government-backed digital initiatives across China and India. This accelerated activity highlights agentic AI's critical role in transforming market dynamics and driving operational efficiency worldwide.

