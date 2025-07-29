Insurance Sector Sport Sponsorship Landscape Report 2025 | Soccer Tops Global Revenue with $400M Annually, Led by Tottenham-AIA's $49.87M Deal

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Services (Insurance) Sector Landscape 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report looks to offer a detailed insight into the insurance sector across the globe. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as detailing the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.

Soccer leads in attracting sponsorship revenue from the insurance sector globally, generating an annual sum of $400 million. The most lucrative annual soccer agreement in this sector is the partnership Tottenham Hotspur FC and AIA, worth a reported £40 million a year, which is the equivalent of $49.87 million a year due to the analyst's conversion methodology.

This agreement is also the second-most lucrative annual deal across the sector. American football holds second position in terms of annual deal value, boasting a sponsorship portfolio valued at $197.547 million. In 2025, insurance companies' sponsorship agreements with teams constituted 39% of sponsorship revenue from the insurance sector worldwide, with deals associated with federations coming in second at 27%.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) collaboration with Allianz is the largest deal in terms of annual value within the insurance sector, worth $50 million per year. The NBA's agreement with State Farm Insurance, which is confirmed for the 2024-25 NBA season, is the third most annually lucrative annual deal in the insurance sector. According to the analyst, this partnership is estimated to be worth $46 million per year. In total four baseball partnerships make the sector's top ten list of most lucrative annual agreements.

These partnerships are with the New York Yankees (Starr Companies; $30 million per year) Boston Red Sox (MassMutual; $17 million per year) and two separate deals with Major League Baseball (GEICO & New York Life; $18.25 million & $17.5 million per year, respectively). In December it was confirmed that Allstate would continue to be the title sponsor of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal the Sugar Bowl. This deal ranks as the ninth most annually lucrative agreement across the insurance sector.

With 42 deals in place, Allianz is the most active company across the sector. GEICO is the second most active brand across the sector, with the company currently involved in 37 partnerships. Gallagher is the third most active insurance brand globally, currently engaged in 25 partnerships. These deals are with sports properties that include the Major League Baseball, NASCAR and the National Hockey League. Meiji Yasuda ranks as the fourth most active brand, contracted to 21 individual agreements.



