Apparel Market Review Q1 2025 - Macroeconomic Context, Top Ten Brand and Retailer Market Shares, Trading Updates, Industry News and Consumer Insights

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quarterly Apparel Market Review: Q1 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides our latest overview of the global apparel market, including our most recent market forecasts, macroeconomic context, top ten brand and retailer market shares, trading updates, industry news and consumer insights.
Scope
- 2025 will see growth in the global apparel market improve as inflation softens further
- The Americas will be the weakest in 2025 and out to 2029 due to tariff impacts and weak exchange rates in Latin countries
- Online will continue to outperform in the forecast years, aided by technological investments from brands
Reasons to Buy
- Access insights and forecasts up to 2029 for the global apparel market, with breakdowns by regions, channels, categories and price postition
- Understand the impact of macroeconomic issues such as tariffs and inflation on the global appparel market
- Identify the key approaches brands and retailers are taking to stand out in the global apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.
Key Topics Covered:
APPAREL MARKET FORECASTS TO 2029
- Global Apparel Market, 2019-2029
- Global Apparel Market: Channel Performance, 2019-2029
- Global Apparel Market: Regional Performance, 2024-2029
- Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Apparel Markets, 2024-2029
- Key Apparel Market Summaries, 2024-2029
- Global Apparel Market: Category Performance, 2024-2029
- Global Apparel Market: Price Position Performance, 2024-2029
- Global Sportswear Market, 2019-2029
MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
- Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Inflation, 2024-2029
- Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Real GDP, 2024-2029
- Financial Concerns Among Global Consumers
- Tariffs Impact - Analyst Briefings
APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TOP 10 BY MARKET SHARE 2024
- Top 10 Apparel Brands in 2024
- Top 10 Apparel Retailers in 2024
APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TRADING UPDATES Q1 2025
- Brand and Retailer Trading Updates Q1 2025
BRAND & RETAILER NEWS
- Brand and Retailer News - Space
- Brand and Retailer News - Strategy
ANALYST BRIEFINGS & CONSUMER INSIGHTS
- Analyst Briefings
- UK Consumer Insights - Purchasing via social media
- UK Consumer Insights - Partywear spend 2024
- UK Consumer Insights - Apparel promotions
- UK Consumer Insights - Changes in shopping habits
- Contact the Publisher
Companies Featured
- Primark
- Tesco
- Shein
- Kiabi
- Zara
- Mango
- OVS
- Oniverse
- Alo Yoga
- Vuori
- Lululemon
- On
- Hoka
- ASICS
- Abercrombie & Fitch
- Nike
- Temu
- Adidas
- H&M
- Uniqlo
- Louis Vuitton
- Skechers
- Puma
- New Balance
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- Walmart
- Target
- Prada
- Fast Retailing
- Ralph Lauren
- Hermes
- Inditex
- Next
- Tapestry
- Zalando
- TJX
- Decathlon
- VF Corporation
- Marks & Spencer
- JD Sports
- LVMH
- Macy's
- Under Armour
- PVH
- Capri
- ASOS
- Kering
- Burberry
- Tala
- Arket
- New Look
- Urban Revivo
- Sports Direct
- Frasers Group
- Gymshark
- Birkenstock
- PrettyLittleThing
- Debenhams Group
- Skims
- Versace
- Gucci
- Topshop
- Forever 21
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1c1fn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.