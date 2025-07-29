Additional Risk Minimization Measures (aRMMs) and Their Effectiveness Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: September 10, 2025)

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additional Risk Minimization Measures (aRMMs) and Their Effectiveness Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course delves into the world of additional Risk Minimisation Measures (aRMMs), providing a thorough understanding of their development, implementation and assessment.

Participants will explore the regulatory framework surrounding aRMMs, learn how to design effective risk minimisation strategies and evaluate their impact on patient safety and healthcare outcomes. This course combines theoretical knowledge with practical insights, enabling attendees to enhance their skills in managing and monitoring aRMMs in their organisations.

Benefits of attending

Gain in-depth knowledge of aRMMs, including their purpose, development and regulatory requirements

in-depth knowledge of aRMMs, including their purpose, development and regulatory requirements Learn how to create and implement effective risk minimisation strategies tailored to specific safety concerns

how to create and implement effective risk minimisation strategies tailored to specific safety concerns Discover methods for assessing the effectiveness of aRMMs and making data-driven improvements

methods for assessing the effectiveness of aRMMs and making data-driven improvements Stay informed about the latest regulatory guidelines and best practices for aRMMs

informed about the latest regulatory guidelines and best practices for aRMMs Explore the ethical aspects of implementing aRMMs and ensuring patient safety

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Pharmacovigilance specialists

Drug Safety Officers

Regulatory affairs professionals

Clinical research associates

Medical affairs personnel

Risk management professionals

Healthcare Quality Assurance specialists

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to aRMMs

Overview of additional Risk Minimisation Measures

Importance and objectives of aRMMs and their effectiveness evaluation

Understanding global regulatory guidelines for aRMMs

Key regulatory requirements and compliance

How new safety data affects decisions and benefit-risk balance

Principles of designing risk minimization strategies

Designing Effective aRMMs

Case study on aRMM implementations

Practical approaches to implementing aRMMs

Implementation Strategies: Engaging stakeholders and ensuring adherence

Real-world scenarios and problem-solving

Methods for monitoring and assessing the impact of aRMMs

Data collection, analysis, and reporting

Ethics in aRMM Implementation

