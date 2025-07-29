4Spot Consulting Recognized by Make.com and HubSpot for Revolutionizing Startup & HR Automation

Las Vegas, NV, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4Spot Consulting, a premier automation and AI integration firm, has been prominently featured by industry leaders Make.com and HubSpot. The recognition highlights 4Spot Consulting's groundbreaking work in empowering startups and human resources (HR) teams to eliminate inefficiencies, streamline hiring processes, and achieve scalable growth through advanced automation solutions.





Jeff Arnold, Founder of 4Spot Consulting

Jeff Arnold, Founder of 4Spot Consulting, Amazon #1 best-selling author, and a speaker on AI and automation, recently shared his expertise on Make.com’s Startup Onboarding Series and HubSpot’s Global Partner Day. During these appearances, Arnold provided practical strategies for startup founders and growth teams. His innovative systems are specifically engineered for lean, agile organizations, focusing on eradicating human bottlenecks and minimizing time spent on repetitive tasks.

"We founded 4Spot Consulting with the vision of enabling high-potential companies to operate at scale from day one, without the need for extensive hiring," says Arnold. "In today's landscape, HR and recruiting teams are constantly challenged to achieve more with fewer resources. Automation isn't just a luxury anymore; it's the essential pathway to profitable growth."

Arnold's acclaimed book, "The Automated Recruiter: How AI & Automation Are Transforming HR Forever," quickly became an Amazon best-seller. The book provides a clear framework for teams to modernize their hiring workflows, mitigate bias, and significantly reduce offer-to-acceptance times using readily available automation and AI tools.

As the adoption of AI continues to accelerate, Arnold has emerged as a trusted voice within the HR tech and startup communities. He has been invited by Keap, Make.com, and other platform partners to lead workshops and share insights on the rapidly evolving world of AI and operational automation.

For a limited time, HR professionals and startup founders can request a complimentary copy of "The Automated Recruiter" by visiting https://4SpotConsulting.com/hr.





The Automated Recruiter: How AI & Automation Are Transforming HR Forever

About 4Spot Consulting



4Spot Consulting is a leading automation and AI strategy firm specializing in streamlining operations for HR and recruiting teams. By deploying low-code and no-code solutions through platforms like Make.com, 4Spot helps companies eliminate human error, reduce operational bottlenecks, and save up to 25% of their day through intelligent automation. Their expertise was recently recognized by HubSpot for Startups, who featured them during Global Partner Day 2025, and by Make.com, who invited them to lead a session during their Startup Onboarding Series.

Press inquiries

4Spot Consulting

https://4spotconsulting.com

Amara Ardel

PR@4SpotConsulting.com

7027219763

11700 W Charleston Blvd 170160

Las Vegas, NV 89135