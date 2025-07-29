Lowenthal & Abrams Grows Car Accident Litigation in Lancaster and Manheim, Addressing Collisions Across PA Now

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As car accident rates climb across Pennsylvania, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. intensifies its legal services in Lancaster and Manheim, aiming to meet the increased demand for legal support in motor vehicle accident cases. The firm, based in Philadelphia, extends its litigation efforts to assist victims of vehicle collisions, truck accidents, and motorcycle crashes, particularly in regions experiencing higher traffic volumes and roadway hazards.





Lowenthal & Abrams expands car accident representation in Erie and Millcreek, delivering trusted legal advocacy for collision victims across Pennsylvania.

With more car accident victims navigating medical recovery, insurance challenges, and legal complexities, the firm has redirected attention toward communities in Lancaster County. From fender-benders to catastrophic collisions, victims often suffer from physical injuries, emotional trauma, and financial burdens that require immediate legal attention. The firm’s legal team pursues car accident claims involving drunk driving, distracted driving, rear-end collisions, and multi-vehicle pileups across both rural and urban areas.

Those injured in motor vehicle crashes in Lancaster or Manheim are encouraged to seek immediate legal consultation to explore avenues for financial recovery. Legal support is available through Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., which offers case evaluations to determine liability, investigate accident circumstances, and pursue compensation for damages.

In the wake of increasing auto accidents across Pennsylvania, victims often grapple with overwhelming medical expenses, property damage, and a complicated insurance claim process. Whether the case involves a minor car accident, a pedestrian accident, or a multi-vehicle accident, the legal complexities require thorough analysis of police reports, medical records, and witness statements. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. works to build a solid foundation for every personal injury claim, ensuring that no critical evidence—such as surveillance footage or witness testimony—is overlooked.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. on Google Maps

The firm’s personal injury lawyers are well-versed in Pennsylvania’s personal injury law, advocating for clients who have suffered both physical and financial losses. Each auto accident claim is reviewed carefully, especially those involving head-on collisions, reckless driving, or poor road maintenance that may reveal additional liable parties. In cases involving weather conditions or defective infrastructure, the firm's trial attorneys examine municipal responsibility and third-party negligence.

Clients represented by Lowenthal & Abrams often require immediate and long-term medical assistance, including therapy and rehabilitation. The firm's car accident attorneys collaborate with healthcare experts to assess medical costs and ensure that treatment needs are fully accounted for when negotiating a settlement amount. Their attorneys aim to secure verdicts and settlements that not only cover current medical demands but also anticipate future care requirements.

Beyond physical injuries, victims of automobile accidents may endure significant emotional distress and economic hardship. Whether dealing with a personal injury lawsuit or seeking punitive damages in severe negligence cases, the firm's auto accident attorneys pursue justice through a results-driven litigation approach. These efforts are supported by deep knowledge of personal injury law and a commitment to holding all negligent parties accountable.

Each case is handled with a goal of maximum recovery, whether it stems from a pedestrian accident, a complex multi-vehicle accident, or crashes involving uninsured drivers. With the firm’s guidance, clients gain clarity on how to document damage for vehicle repair, determine the extent of liability, and challenge settlement amounts proposed by insurers. Legal action is pursued with precision, aiming to restore the rights of injured clients and safeguard their long-term well-being.

The firm continues to handle a wide range of car accident litigation, including cases involving uninsured drivers, hit-and-run incidents, and crashes at dangerous intersections. Legal representation is tailored to support victims with long-term recovery needs and those affected by permanent disabilities. The attorneys pursue both economic damages—such as medical bills and lost wages—and non-economic damages for pain and suffering, loss of consortium, and diminished quality of life.

Insurance companies frequently attempt to minimize payouts, and injured individuals may be pressured into accepting low settlement offers. Lowenthal & Abrams litigators work to ensure that each case is properly evaluated by accident reconstruction experts, medical professionals, and financial analysts. Claims are supported with accident reports, eyewitness testimony, medical documentation, and expert assessments to substantiate injury severity and future care needs.

Litigation efforts focus on a wide range of vehicle-related injuries, including whiplash, spinal cord trauma, broken bones, traumatic brain injuries, and soft tissue damage. The firm also handles wrongful death lawsuits on behalf of families who have lost loved ones due to negligent drivers. Legal advocacy includes claims related to highway collisions, traffic law violations, speeding, impaired driving, and unsafe road conditions.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. also extends services to clients injured in truck accidents, commercial vehicle collisions, and rideshare-related crashes throughout the Lancaster and Manheim areas. The firm assists clients in understanding their insurance coverage, reviewing claim denials, and taking legal action against negligent motorists or liable companies. With a growing volume of cases arising from intersections and construction zones, the firm is positioned to address a wide spectrum of liability scenarios.

All car accident cases are handled on a contingency fee basis, ensuring that victims can pursue justice without upfront legal fees. The legal process is designed to provide clarity and direction at every stage, from evidence collection and claim preparation to negotiation and trial. Settlement negotiations are aimed at securing maximum compensation to address ongoing medical care, rehabilitation, transportation needs, and loss of income.

For residents of Lancaster, Manheim, and surrounding Pennsylvania communities, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. continues to stand as a legal resource for those affected by negligent driving and unsafe roadway behavior. Whether the collision involves a personal vehicle, public transportation, or a commercial truck, the firm is prepared to navigate the complexities of Pennsylvania traffic laws and personal injury litigation.

About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.:

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., based in Philadelphia, is a respected law firm handling personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, nursing home abuse, car accident, and premises liability cases throughout Pennsylvania. With decades of trial advocacy and legal service, the firm offers comprehensive representation to injury victims across urban and rural communities. Legal counsel is provided to clients in Lancaster, Manheim, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Erie, and other regions affected by roadway injuries.





As crash cases rise, Lowenthal & Abrams strengthens its presence in Erie and Millcreek, handling car accident claims with experienced legal support across PA.

Press inquiries

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.

https://lowenthalabrams.com/

Justin West

justin@rankwithnews.com

1800 John F Kennedy Blvd #12b

Philadelphia, PA 19103, United States



