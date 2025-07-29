Opus One Gold Obtains 1.98 g/t Gold Over 11.9 m From Hole NO-25-21, at 400 Vertical Meters on Its Zone 1 Gold Discovery, Noyell Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the “Company” or “Opus One”) is pleased to announce that drill hole NO-25-21 from the winter drilling program on its 100% owned Noyell project near the town of Matagami, Abitibi, Québec, Canada, returned 1.98 g/t Au over 11.9 m from 474.8 to 486.7 m. The mineralized interval represents a true width of approximately 10.6 m within the Zone 1 structure.

Hole NO-25-21 was drilled at an intermediate depth of 400 m in the eastern portion of Zone 1. This wide interval confirms the steep eastern plunge on Zone 1 which culminates with the excellent results obtained in hole NO-25-13, one of the deepest holes of the campaign so far (released in June). This hole was initially planned to intersect Zone 1 approximately 50 m deeper than it did but, strong deviation flattened the trajectory of the hole in an unusual fashion and the depth target was not attained. Nevertheless, this hole confirms the continuity of the mineralization in a key area of Zone 1.

Both holes NO-25-20 and NO-25-22 explored the eastern extension of Zone 1 at depths of 300 and 500 m. Both holes intersected Zone 1 but returned only marginal results.

These results were the last ones from the winter drilling program of 2025 on Noyell.

2025 Drill hole location and parameters are as follows:





2025 WINTER FINAL DRILLING RESULTS





Louis Morin, Opus One CEO commented: "All results of the 2025 winter drilling program on Noyell have now been released. The program has been a real success and a game changer for Opus One. We have discovered a significant area of strong gold mineralization near surface and we have demonstrated that the mineralization extends from surface, below 20 m of overburden, down to at least 500 m vertical. In the weeks to come, we will finalize our review of the results and propose a new interpretation for Zone 1."

Sample preparation, analysis and QAQC program

All core recovered is NQ size. All samples are described, labelled, cut (diamond saw) and bagged at Technominex’ facilities in Rouyn-Noranda. Samples are then shipped to AGAT certified Laboratory in Val-d’Or for preparation. Sample pulps are then shipped to various AGAT laboratories in Canada for analysis. Samples are assayed for gold using by Fire Assay (50g), with ICP-OES Finish. All samples equal or above 10 g/t Au are submitted to ore grade gravimetric finish.

Opus One’s QAQC program consists of one control sample inserted, at Technominex’ facility, after 9 regular samples. Control samples consist of a certified blank and various gold grades certified material.

OPUS ONE Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in the Val-d'Or and Matagami mineral districts.

An independent qualified person, Pierre O’Dowd P.Geo, has verified and approved the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure as required by section 3.1 and 3.2 of NI43-101.

