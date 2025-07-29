Future is Bright for Academic Partnership Program at Canada’s National Nuclear Laboratory as Universities Agree to Five-Year Extensions

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunity for Canada, are pleased to announce that they have signed five-year extensions with all nine universities currently participating in CNL’s Academic Partnership Program (APP). Developed to ensure Canada’s R&D community is ready to fully support the country’s ambitious climate change goals through nuclear energy – the APP is helping to establish a talent pipeline for the nuclear industry; encouraging collaborative research projects; and, facilitating joint access to the infrastructure, technology and expertise at Canada’s national nuclear laboratories.

Since it launched in 2022, the APP has grown rapidly, beginning with early participants that included McMaster University, the University of Ottawa and Ontario Tech University in 2022; Western University, the University of Waterloo, the University of New Brunswick and Queen’s University, who joined in 2023; and, the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan, which saw the program expand west in 2024. These renewals extend the original agreements for an additional five-year period, positioning the Academic Partnership Program for continued growth and success.

In its third year, the APP has engaged with over 7,000 students from across Canada. Among the many highlights is the launch of the Undergraduate Student Research Experience with McMaster University – a competitive, 16-week, experiential learning program designed to inspire and prepare future leaders in nuclear science and engineering. A similar program is also underway with Ontario Tech University, known as the Ontario Tech-CNL Graduate Immersive Experience Program. This week-long experience welcomes 15 graduate students to the Chalk River campus to learn about fusion technology, fusion fuel cycles and other fusion-related research, offering the opportunity to engage CNL leaders and tour facilities associated with this clean energy technology.

These programs are in addition to the organization and delivery of numerous student engagement events and opportunities, including mentorship support, participation in guest lectures, student conferences and panel discussions, graduate and undergraduate research poster sessions, and capstone and design projects. CNL staff have directly participated in these engagements, sharing their knowledge and enthusiasm, making each event an enriching experience for students.

“On behalf of CNL, I want to express how excited and energized we are to extend these agreements with all of our university partners, and we look forward to sustaining the momentum we’ve built with the APP program over the next five years,” commented Dr. Stephen Bushby, Vice-President of Science and Technology at CNL. “This program comes at a time when the nuclear industry is poised for significant growth, with small and large-scale nuclear reactors planned for construction here in Ontario, and other provinces moving closer towards nuclear deployment for the very first time. To make this clean energy future a reality, we need a new generation of nuclear engineers and technologies, and this program is intended to establish that talent pipeline.”

“AECL is proud to support the Academic Partnership Program, which plays a vital role in building Canada’s nuclear future,” highlighted Karen Huynh, AECL’s Director of Strategic Programs and Partnerships. “By connecting students and researchers with our national nuclear laboratories, we are not only investing in the next generation of nuclear professionals, but also fostering the innovation needed to meet Canada’s priorities in health, clean energy, safety and security and the environment. These renewed agreements reflect our shared commitment to collaboration, talent development, and scientific excellence. It presents an opportunity for us to work collaboratively in new initiatives such as the Canadian Nuclear Learning School to coordinate education, training, knowledge management and workforce development across Canada’s growing nuclear sector.”

For CNL, the APP has already strengthened its reputation as a hub for experiential learning, leading to a 90 per cent increase in co-op hires from universities participating in the program. Even more exciting, 40 per cent of CNL’s new hires in the past fiscal year have come directly from APP partners, quickly demonstrating the effectiveness and value of the program as a talent pipeline. Collaborative research projects are also growing, with nine external funding proposals submitted this year, an increase of 125 per cent over the previous year, suggesting improved coordination in research proposal development as the APP continues to mature.

“In the first few years of this program, we’ve been able to implement a long list of meaningful and impactful engagements with students and future nuclear professionals, and we see lots of opportunities to grow the program in new ways,” added Dr. Gina Strati, Director of the Academic Partnership Program at CNL. “In particular, we’re looking forward to leveraging this university network to drive further innovation in nuclear R&D, with a focus on addressing the priorities of AECL’s Federal Nuclear Science & Technology Work Plan.”

Thanks to the support of AECL, CNL has just recently established new scholarship awards to support student education and development at partner universities. Through these agreements, CNL has committed a total of $260,000 in scholarship funding for science and engineering students, to be delivered over a three-to-five-year period. These scholarships not only directly invest in student success, but encourage interest in nuclear science, engineering, and other related disciplines.

If you’d like to learn more about Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, including its Academic Partnership Program, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector, and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About Atomic Energy of Canada Limited

Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. Working through a government-owned / contractor-operated (GoCo) model that is executed by its contractor, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, AECL enables nuclear science and technology through its Chalk River Laboratories, Canada’s largest research complex, and by engaging with academia and private industry to advance nuclear innovation. It is committed to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. It also manages the Government of Canada’s radioactive waste responsibilities. AECL continues to own the intellectual property for the CANDU® reactor technology and is accountable for deriving optimal benefit from this technology for Canada. Read more on AECL at www.aecl.ca.

CNL Contact:

Philip Kompass

Director, Corporate Communications

1-866-886-2325

media@cnl.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81bae019-fca7-4497-8834-0e470ff6a8f5