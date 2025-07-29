GORA KADAN FUJI hotel is now open in a dramatic setting surrounded by nature in the foothills of Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji





TOKYO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gōra Kadan Fuji hotel opened its doors on July 20, 2025, in a spectacular setting surrounded by nature in the foothills of Mount Fuji, Japan’s highest mountain and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Born from the legacy of Gōra Kadan Hakone, which opened in 1948 and incorporated the summer villa of a branch of the Imperial Family, Gōra Kadan Fuji is the second hotel for the group, opening with just 42 suites and villas, as well as hot spring baths fed by natural sources from the mountains, a dramatic Mount Fuji-view swimming pool, and exceptional dining.

Contemporary architecture and design rooted in Japanese tradition and nature

Architecture and interior design by Ogitsu Architects Studio, as well as interiors of the library lounge, spa, and restaurants by Aoyama Nomura Design (A.N.D.), combine to create a contemporary Ryokan (a traditional Japanese inn) that is deeply inspired by Japanese design and hospitality traditions. Everything, from the property's physical location to its internal and external layout, has been designed to frame the spectacular views of Mount Fuji, immersing guests entirely in the surrounding landscapes.

More than anything, Gōra Kadan Fuji is a place to commune with nature, whether it’s relaxing on the Fuji-view balcony where vast panoramas stretch to the mountain, soaking in the hotel’s natural hot spring baths, or exploring Japan’s diversity of seasons in gardens that blend seamlessly with the natural landscape, from spring with its delicate blossoms to autumn with its fiery foliage.

At the original Gōra Kadan Hakone, a 120-metre light-filled wooden colonnade is an emblematic feature of the hotel, inspiring Gōra Kadan Fuji in the form of a new architectural interpretation: a long corridor with repeated columns that draw the eye towards even more extraordinary views of Mount Fuji.

A front-row view of Japan’s most iconic mountain

Mount Fuji holds a special place in the Japanese soul. It is an instantly recognisable presence that has long been honoured in art, poetry, music, and film. Gōra Kadan Fuji similarly honours the mountain, ensuring that it takes centre stage at all times, visible from practically every angle. The approach to the hotel is at once subtle and secretive. An earthen wall, tiled roof, and traditional Japanese gate open to welcome guests into what feels like another world. Inside the lobby, the elements of earth, water, and fire combine to create a setting rooted in nature. A wall of windows frames Mount Fuji to the west, as perfect as a picture, but constantly changing as the weather and light transition throughout the day. At times, the mountain’s silhouette stands out against cloudless blue skies. At others, it is veiled by wisps of cloud and soaked with rain. The vistas are stunning in the evening, when the sun sets directly behind the mountain, filling the skies with layers of colour. It’s all reflected in a mirror-like pool of water outside the lobby. Outside, the Fujimi Terrace extends six metres from the building, creating the illusion of floating in mid-air. The views of Mount Fuji’s elegant symmetrical cone, capped with snow in winter and forming a majestic grey silhouette in summer, are completely unobstructed.





Suites and villas that surround guests with nature

Gōra Kadan’s 39 suites and three villas include mountain-facing suites, garden-facing suites, and three private villas. At the entrance to each accommodation is a kutsunugi-ishi, a shoe-removing stone that symbolises the transition between the mundane world outdoors and the sacred space within. A Gōra Kadan tradition, here it signals the arrival of the guest into their own private space, a place of deep relaxation and separation from everyday life. Inside, the suites and villas feature elements of traditional Japanese design, like tatami floors with their soothing scent and texture, as well as paper shoji screens, cedar plank ceilings, and ceilings that reach heights of three metres in some areas, creating a combination of elements rooted in traditional Japanese design that incorporate every contemporary comfort. One of the villas features a pool, another boasts a private sauna and outdoor bath, and the third is dog-friendly, making it perfect for travelers who don’t want to leave their pets at home.

An immersion in nature and wellness through the healing power of hot springs

Gōra Kadan Hakone was a pioneer in introducing onsen hot springs into its guestrooms, and Gōra Kadan Fuji continues the tradition. Several suites have their own private outdoor onsen hot spring baths with naturally healing waters, while others feature bathtubs filled with waters drawn from 1,500 metres beneath the slopes of Mount Fuji. The alkaline waters are renowned for their soothing and beautifying properties, and a soak here follows centuries-old Japanese traditions of immersing oneself in the waters for healing. In the tradition of great onsens, the hotel is also home to large public baths, accessible by a bridge that spans a lush valley, where guests can enjoy the experience of communal bathing. One of the baths offers views of Mount Fuji, while the other overlooks spectacular natural scenery. It’s an opportunity to surrender to the Japanese animistic belief that gods reside in all things in the natural world, and to allow the serenity of the sacred mountain to impart inner peace into the soul.

In addition to the natural hot spring baths, the Kadan Spa offers massages, body treatments, scalp immersion baths, and soothing therapies drawing from the power of nature, as along with an 18-metre infinity-edge pool with dramatic Mount Fuji views. Later this year, the adjacent 36-hole Gōra Kadan Fuji golf course will open, offering exceptional facilities that include a reimagined clubhouse, lounge, and Fuji-view terrace, alongside valet and concierge services, a teahouse, and an all-day dining restaurant, all set amidst extraordinary natural beauty. The course itself is surrounded by lush greenery and offers panoramic views of Mount Fuji, ensuring that no two rounds are ever the same.





History and heritage

The history of Gōra Kadan can be traced back to 1930, when Prince Ikehito, the sixth head of the Kan’in-no-miya, one of the four cadet branches of the Japanese Imperial family, established his summer retreat in the village of Gōra in Hakone. In 1948, the retreat opened as the first iteration of the Gōra Kadan hotel, combining Japanese tradition with European sophistication. Since then, Gōra Kadan has evolved with the times, with generations of proprietors and managers carrying forward the Kan’in-no-miya family legacy, welcoming guests with the elegance, refinement, and exceptional service that the hotel has become known for throughout the years.

This traditional Japanese-style inn (ryokan) is nestled in the beautiful natural scenery of Hakone. Once the villa that served as a summer retreat for the imperial family (Kan'in-no-miya), it opened in 1948 as a ryokan under the name “Gora Kadan” and was operated by the imperial family. The inn’s modern architecture, situated on approximately four acres of land, consistently reflects the beauty of the four seasons and provides a spacious atmosphere that blends seamlessly with the serenity of nature. In 1991, Gora Kadan became a member of the world-renowned luxury hotel and restaurant group Relais & Châteaux, after undergoing a rigorous selection process. In 2002, it was awarded the Welcome Trophy for providing a high level of customer satisfaction and exceptional service, selected from 469 member properties worldwide (at that time). In July 2024, the property was awarded the highest Michelin Key ranking of Three Keys, as part of the first-ever selection of Michelin Key hotels in Asia.

Established in 1954, the Relais & Châteaux Association unites an exceptional collection of 580 hotels and restaurants worldwide, all operated by independent owners. Embodied by men and women – most often families – they are deeply committed to sharing their local culture as well as their passion for what is good and beautiful.

