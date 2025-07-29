New Toll Brothers Model Home Opens in Ocean Isle Palms Community in Shallotte, North Carolina

SHALLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Toll Brothers at Ocean Isle Palms , a community of elegant new homes located minutes from picturesque Ocean Isle Beach in Shallotte, North Carolina. The brand-new professionally decorated Longleaf Farmhouse model home is now open and available for tours at 1546 St. Lucia Drive in Shallotte.





“Our newly opened model home showcases the exceptional luxury designs that Toll Brothers offers at Ocean Isle Palms, serving as an inspiration for the finish selections that our home buyers will experience first-hand at our Design Studio,” said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina.

Situated in a picturesque master plan, Toll Brothers at Ocean Isle Palms offers luxury living just minutes from Ocean Isle Beach. The community features a collection of single-family homes with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Modern single-level and two-story home designs range from 1,664 to 2,945+ square feet and feature expansive open-concept living levels, first-floor primary bedroom suites, versatile flex rooms, options for a second-level loft with an additional bedroom, and spacious covered patios. Homes are priced from the low $500,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Future amenities at Ocean Isle Palms will include a clubhouse with fitness center, resort-style pool, pickleball and bocce courts, a yoga garden, and more. Homeowners will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to all that this coastal community has to offer, including easy access to the beach, recreation, golf courses, shopping, dining, and everyday conveniences.





Quick move-in homes and move-in ready homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home right away. For more information on Toll Brothers at Ocean Isle Palms, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

