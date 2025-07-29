Sonatype Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Bhagwat Swaroop as CEO

Fulton, Md., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype ®, the end-to-end software supply chain security company, today announced the appointment of Bhagwat Swaroop as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. As part of this planned executive transition, Wayne Jackson will serve as Executive Chairman and remain involved in supporting the company’s mission and strategic direction.

Swaroop joins Sonatype with nearly three decades of experience driving growth and transformation across global high-tech companies. He was most recently at Entrust, where he served as President of Digital Security Solutions business unit and One Identity, where he was President and General Manager. Swaroop began his career as a developer at Intel before shifting into leadership roles in enterprise software and cybersecurity at companies such as Symantec, Proofpoint, NetApp and McKinsey. Throughout his career, Swaroop has consistently scaled businesses from several hundred million to over a billion dollars in revenue, bringing a proven track record of strategic expansion and operational excellence.

“I’m honored and excited to join Sonatype, which has long pioneered secure software development, at such a pivotal moment for the future of open source and AI,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, CEO of Sonatype. “Sonatype’s deep roots in open source, trusted approach to security research and data accuracy, and industry-leading product suite make it a riveting company to join. As AI continues to redefine software development from all angles, it’s never been more important to keep open source secure. Sonatype is actively shaping the future of software development to help organizations achieve maximum productivity with secure open source and AI generated code.”

Wayne Jackson will be transitioning to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors after 15 years overseeing Sonatype’s growth from a pioneer of software supply chain management into the leading provider of open source software management and security solutions. Under his tenure, Sonatype has grown to support nearly 2,000 global organizations throughout 75 countries, including 70 percent of the Fortune 100, over 80 percent of the top financial institutions in North America and Europe, and all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. During this time, the company also brought to market several industry-first innovative products including Nexus Repository , the first commercial repository manager, proactive malware prevention for open source, and leading software composition analysis solutions.

“It has truly been a pleasure leading the team at Sonatype through such a fast-moving period of innovation and growth,” said Wayne Jackson, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sonatype. “I am extremely proud of the work we have done, helping the world’s largest enterprises secure and streamline their software development with open source. As AI brings open source to its next frontier, Bhagwat could not be better suited to ensure Sonatype remains at the forefront of OSS and AI governance.”

Sonatype is headquartered in Fulton, Maryland with global offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Colombia, and India. For more information about Sonatype, visit www.sonatype.com .

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the leader in secure software development built on open source and AI. As the maintainers of Maven Central and creators of Nexus Repository, Sonatype has spent two decades pioneering how the world manages and secures open source software — making Sonatype the trusted authority for modern software supply chains. With unmatched open source visibility and a unified product suite built for modern software development, Sonatype gives enterprises the intelligence and automated governance they need to harness the full potential of open source and AI. Sonatype handles the complexity behind the scenes: guiding component and model selection, blocking harmful malicious code, automating dependency and vulnerability management, and ensuring faster, more reliable builds — so developers spend more time on innovation and less time on remediation and rework. Trusted by more than 15 million developers, Sonatype helps power secure, modern software development at nearly 2,000 global organizations including 70% of the Fortune 100.