North America Legal Cannabis Growth Analysis and Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Market to Grow at a CAGR of 26.8%, Driven by Medical and Recreational Demand, Product Innovation, and Favorable Policies

The North America legal cannabis market size was nearly USD 26.57 Billion in 2024. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.80% over the forecast period of 2025-2034 to attain USD 285.49 Billion by 2034.







The legal cannabis industry in North America is being driven by the growing medical applications of the product in the region and the implementation of favourable government policies. Within North America, the United States legal cannabis market is supported by the thriving medical cannabis industry.

The United States medical cannabis industry accounts for a majority of the regional market share and is further expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. It is estimated that 33% of the United States consumers utilise cannabis for both recreational and medical reasons. As CBD derived from hemp is legal to import and purchase in all 50 US states, it is expected to create an increased demand for industrial hemp, which in turn, will aid the overall industry growth in the region.

Market Analysis

Key North America legal cannabis market players are expanding their product portfolios to include CBD-infused beauty and wellness products, topicals, edibles, vapes, and beverages for both medicinal and recreational use. Legal cannabis companies in North America are also actively investing in research activities to develop innovative cannabis formulations and delivery methods.



The legal cannabis market in North America is being driven by the growing demand for cannabis for medical as well as recreational purposes, supported by favourable government policies. In the region, the cannabinoid is treated as a supplement, which is aiding the industry growth. The growing geriatric population and significant patient pool in the region are driving the product demand for medicinal purposes.



Within the United States, more states are moving towards the legalisation of cannabis and, thus, its applications are expected to increase significantly, especially in the medical industry. Different research studies have demonstrated the potential benefits of cannabis in cancer treatment, thus, increasing its demand for cancer therapy. Further, over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain rely on opioid painkillers such as Vicodin. Medical cannabis is found to have the potential to fight this opioid epidemic in the United States.



The growing cannabis-related research and development activities and new product launch by manufacturers and leading companies will further aid the legal cannabis industry growth in the future. The growing public support for the legalisation of marijuana and the shift towards hemp-based products are contributing to the industry growth. The growing popularity of CBD hemp oil, which is emerging as an essential part of a healthy lifestyle, is expected to aid the industry growth over the forecast period.

Increasing product diversification



Evolving customer demand and growing concerns regarding respiratory issues caused by inhalation products are driving product diversification of cannabis and leading to the development of cannabis beverages, edibles, chocolate, creams, tinctures, and oils, among others.



Growing emphasis on sustainability



With the growing trend of sustainability, cannabis producers are optimising energy and water usage, adopting advanced LED lighting, integrating renewable energy, and embracing regenerative and organic farming practices. They are also adopting recyclable and biodegradable packaging solutions to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.



Rising demand for medical cannabis



With the growing body of medical research highlighting the benefits of cannabis in alleviating chronic pain, reducing symptoms of depression, anxiety, and PTSD, and providing relief for conditions like multiple sclerosis and epilepsy, the demand for medical cannabis is significantly increasing.



Growing use of cannabis as a wellness product



The rising trend of health and wellness is shaping the North America legal cannabis market trends and dynamics. Wellness brands, especially in the beauty, fitness, and skincare sectors, are increasingly incorporating cannabis-based ingredients into their offerings due to their skin-soothing effects, pain relief, and anti-inflammatory properties.



Key Trends and Developments



Surging product diversification; increasing focus on sustainability; rising demand for medical cannabis; and the growing use of cannabis as a wellness product are favouring the North America legal cannabis market.



January 2025



The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. announced the launch of its brand Seed & Strain in the Maryland market. Through this, the company provides consumers with an expanded selection of quality products while enhancing the availability of its brand in 12 markets across the country.



December 2024



Organigram Holdings Inc. announced the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Motif Labs Ltd ("Motif") to become Canada's largest cannabis company by market share. Through the acquisition, the company also added two strategic facilities to its existing roster of dedicated manufacturing and cultivation footprints across Canada.



October 2024



Tilray Brands announced the launch of Charlotte's Web CBD gummies in Canada, offering customers an easy and convenient way to incorporate CBD into their wellness routines. The gummies, available in a 30-pack bottle in Turmeric & Ginger and Berry & Fruit flavour contain 25mg of premium CBD.



April 2024



Avicanna launched a new version of its proprietary oral cannabidiol (CBD) formulation, RHO Phyto Micro Drop 10, in Canada. The product is available to Canadian patients with seizures and aims to enhance the absorption of CBD.



Market Segmentation



On the basis of derived products, the industry can be divided into:

Marijuana

Industrial Hemp

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is segmented into:

Regulated Dispensary

Recreational Stores

Stand-Alone Retailers

Others

On the basis of Region, the industry can be divided into:

United States of America

Canada

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $26.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $285.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.8% Regions Covered North America

