India Energy Industry Research Report 2025-2035 | Future Demand-supply Dynamics Amid Renewable Energy Growth & Energy Storage Revolution

India’s energy supply mix is projected to undergo a significant transformation by 2035, with renewables and new energy sources playing a dominant role.

India's clean energy transition is no longer a distant goal-it is a current megatrend demanding smart investments, scalable technologies, and coordinated infrastructure development. This report acts as a strategic compass, enabling stakeholders to align with India's evolving energy ecosystem and unlock long-term value across the energy value chain.

According to National Electricity Plan released in 2024- the peak electricity demand in India is anticipated to grow by 11% from the current levels (Apr'2025) and reach 277 GW by March'2027. To meet the projected demand, the total installed power generation capacity is expected to reach 610 GW by March 2027, reflecting a growth of approximately 28%. Of this, around 48%-equivalent to 284 GW-is anticipated to be contributed by renewable energy sources.

As per SECI/MNRE and plans by various States/UTs, additional renewable energy capacity is expected to be added by March 2027. To support round-the-clock power, this includes approximately 40 GW cumulatively of wind and solar, along with battery energy storage systems (BESS), all of which have been considered for transmission planning.

Opportunity for the Grid Operators: Green energy transition poses challenges as well as opportunities for the grid operators. Grid integration of renewable energy involves navigating key challenges, that if approached innovatively, could unlock new business opportunities. The growing integration of renewable energy sources (RES) into electric grids presents significant opportunities for investment and innovation. First, the increasing need for grid infrastructure upgrades in high-potential renewable zones opens avenues for developing advanced network expansion and optimization solutions.

Second, the rising share of RES creates strong demand for real-time monitoring and control technologies at the distribution level. This includes solutions that enhance grid stability, ensure voltage and frequency consistency, and mitigate harmonic distortion - critical for maintaining high reliability standards in modern power systems.

India is at a transformative juncture in its energy journey. With an ambitious target of 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030-and expectations to touch 750-1000 GW by 2035-the nation's energy mix is poised for a major overhaul. This report offers a strategic lens into how renewable energy, energy storage solutions, and modernized grid infrastructure will shape India's power landscape by 2035.

Role of Energy Storage & Transmission

BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems) to reach 51.5 GW by 2030.

PSP (Pumped Storage Projects) to grow to 26.6 GW by 2030.

Infrastructure & Market Evolution

Major enhancements in HVDC and inter-regional corridors to improve RE connectivity.

Smart grid technologies, real-time monitoring, and AI-led planning are critical for a future-ready grid.

Business opportunities across:

RE development (utility-scale, rooftop, floating solar)

Grid infra (transmission, substations)

Digital energy solutions (AI, cybersecurity, automation)

Solar Dominance in State-Level Demand

States like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka likely to meet 100% of peak solar-hour demand via solar.

States such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu show solar potential between 50-95% of peak demand.

Strategic Imperatives

Integrated grid planning is crucial to handle distributed generation, climate variability, and asset reliability.

Accelerated grid connections and flexible operations-through technologies like virtual synchronous machines and flexibility tenders-are necessary to maintain reliability and resilience.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction and Analytical Framework

India's Current Power Demand-Supply Landscape

Impact of Renewable Energy Integration on Grid Operations

Role of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) in Balancing Dynamics

Grid Flexibility and Transition Planning

Decentralized Renewable Energy and Distributed Storage Deployment

Gigawatt-Scale RE and BESS Manufacturing Capacity

Smart Grids and DER Integration

Sector Coupling and Green Hydrogen Implications

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and Mobility-Energy Integration

Floating Solar, Hybrid Plants, and New-Age Deployment Models

Blockchain and Digital Market Innovations in Power Trading

Global Emerging Trends and Lessons for India

India's Strategic Pathway to 2035 - Roadmap and Policy Recommendations

Companies Featured

NTPC Green

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

GE

Hitachi

Tata Power

Adani Energy Solutions

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC)

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

GMR Energy

Kalpataru

Serentica

Greenko

Axis Energy

Adani Transmission

Torrent Power

EDF

Enel

Avaada

Fourth Partner Energy

NHPC

MPL

Many more of similar business interests

